Magic Johnson Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Claim After Spurs Win

Earvin “Magic” Johnson had a lot of praise for Victor Wembanyama’s leadership after the San Antonio Spurs star helped his team level up the Western Conference Finals at 2-2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was particularly impressed by Wemby’s ability to rally his troops after the Spurs’ devastating loss in Game 3 when they blew an early 15-0 lead. In Game 4, the Spurs again seized an early 15-point lead in the first quarter (23-8) but did not let up on their intensity and ultimately prevailed with a 103-82 win.

“The San Antonio Spurs were outstanding on defense tonight, holding NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 19 points in their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Johnson wrote on X after the Spurs won Game 4 at home.

Magic Praises Wemby’s Leadership

“Victor Wembanyama dominated the game with 33 points, but what really impressed me was his leadership and how he communicated with his teammates throughout the entire game,” added the former five-time Lakers NBA champion.

“I also have to show some love and credit to Spurs’ Head Coach Mitch Johnson, who had a great game plan and made major adjustments from Game 3 to Game 4. The Series is now tied 2-2 and I can’t wait for Game 5 on Tuesday!”

Wemby also received praise from analysts and fans alike for consoling rookie Carter Bryant, who was brought to tears after getting a dressing down from head coach Mitch Johnson for picking up three quick ones in the third quarter. As seen in the videos below, Wemby put his shoulders on Bryant during a timeout.

Spurs Level Up Series

With Sunday’s win, the Spurs ensured that the Western Conference Finals were now a best-of-three series, with two of those games scheduled in Oklahoma City.

Although the Spurs blew home-court advantage by dropping Game 3, they will take the momentum back to hostile territory on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon feels it may be Advantage Spurs as the Thunder reel with injuries to Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (soleus strain).

“Can the Thunder figure out a way to generate offense if two of their best off-dribble creators remain sidelined?” he asked after Game 4.

“Calf strains tend to require at least 10 days to recover, so it’s unlikely that Ajay Mitchell will play again in the series. The Thunder describe Jalen Williams (hamstring) as day-to-day.

“Without both of them in Game 4, Oklahoma City’s offense was abysmal. The margins of error against Wembanyama and the Spurs are small regardless of the circumstances. They are tiny when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only reliable shot creator for the Thunder. The results on Sunday: 33% shooting from the field and 17 turnovers.”

Spurs vs Thunder Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday has gone on to win the series 84.1% of the time (116-22). As such, the series could be decided on Tuesday.