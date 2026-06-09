Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Makes Bold Claim on Stephon Castle After Game 3 Win

The San Antonio Spurs kept their NBA Finals hopes alive Monday night with a 115-111 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. The win cut New York’s series lead to 2-1 and ended the Knicks’ 13-game playoff winning streak.

Victor Wembanyama led the way with 32 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, bouncing back from a costly late turnover in Game 2. However, the Spurs star was not the only young player who delivered in a must-win situation. Stephon Castle produced 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists, including several key plays in the closing minutes.

After the game, Wembanyama made it clear how highly he views Castle’s impact on the team, praising the 21-year-old’s maturity and composure under pressure.

Victor Wembanyama Praises Stephon Castle

Speaking after the victory, Wembanyama offered one of the strongest endorsements yet of Castle’s importance to the Spurs.

“He might be the most mature player on our team, and he’s nowhere near the oldest,” Wembanyama said.

The Spurs star pointed to Castle’s experience in high-pressure situations before entering the NBA.

“And he’s been in big games before. He’s been in big games before the NBA. I’m not surprised by this, and he’s shown over and over again that he’s capable and that we are right to put our trust in him.”

Castle’s performance backed up Wembanyama’s praise.

He scored 18 points in the first half, which ESPN Insights noted was the most by a player aged 22 or younger in the first half of an NBA Finals game since Kawhi Leonard in 2014.

He also delivered one of the biggest shots of the game late in the fourth quarter. With the shot clock winding down and San Antonio protecting a narrow lead, Castle knocked down a crucial three-pointer before later making two free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Wembanyama revealed how confident he was in Castle during those final moments.

“At the end, I didn’t even hear the crowd, really. I was focused on trying to get the rebound in case he missed, but that was useless.”

Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle Make NBA Finals History

Game 3 was significant for more than just keeping San Antonio alive in the series.

According to ESPN Insights, Wembanyama and Castle became the youngest duo in NBA history, by average age, to score at least 20 points each in an NBA Finals game.

Wembanyama, 22 years and 155 days old, finished with 32 points. Castle, 21 years and 219 days old, added 23 points while contributing across the stat sheet with five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

The performance represented a response from both players after San Antonio’s narrow losses in Games 1 and 2.

Wembanyama had been criticized for a late turnover that helped New York secure Game 2. On Monday, he cleaned up those mistakes and controlled the game offensively, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter.

After the win, Wembanyama highlighted the team’s improved execution.

“Less mistakes, more control,” he told ESPN. “It’s the little things. We were more serious. Less mistakes. Less turnovers. It’s a whole.”

Castle also showed the poise that has impressed teammates and coaches throughout the postseason. Despite playing in his first NBA Finals, he handled key possessions late in the game and then calmly discussed the victory afterward.

The Spurs now trail the series 2-1, but Game 3 showed the franchise’s promising young core. Wembanyama and Castle combined for 55 points and helped San Antonio become the first team in these Finals to defeat New York since April.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, where the Spurs will attempt to even the series before it returns to San Antonio.