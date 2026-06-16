Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Starts Offseason With Heartwarming Gesture

The San Antonio Spurs came up way short in the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. The Spurs dominated the majority of the series, but the Knicks outhustled, outplayed and out-experienced them in five games.

Victor Wembanyama received plenty of criticism during the NBA Finals, as well as after the Game 5 for not shaking hands with any Knicks players or coaching staff.

However, the Spurs superstar did make a heartwarming gesture after the Finals by visiting a children’s hospital in San Antonio with teammate Julian Champagnie.

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According to BasketNews, Wemby and Champagnie visited Methodist Children’s Hospital to surprise several patients. They took pictures, brought gifts and handed signed jerseys.

Maxime Aubin of L’Equipe reported that the act of kindness was the idea of the Spurs superstar. He wanted to do something good before heading back home to France to spend the offseason.

Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Finals

In his first NBA Finals, Victor Wembanyama had his ups and downs. He averaged 26.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.6 blocks in five games.

However, Wemby only shot 42.3% from the field, 27.3% from 3-point range and 78.6% from the free-throw line. He could have gotten easier shots, especially in Games 4 and 5, but there were times he settled for the jump shot or just couldn’t get to the rim.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar also looked exhausted at times during the NBA Finals. It’s his first postseason run, so getting tired was going to be a part of it.

Nevertheless, Wembanyama knows what he has to do to improve. Many fans and analysts expect him to take over the NBA next season, but he has to put in more work, including increasing his stamina and strength.

What Did Wemby Say After Game 5?

Speaking to reporters after losing the series in Game 5, Victor Wembanyama called the defeat painful, but it’s part of gaining experience and learning valuable lessons.

One of the lessons he learned was that the margin for error in the playoffs is very thin.

“Our domination stints are absolute,” Wembanyama said, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “We absolutely dominated for most of the series. But our errors, our mistakes are punished so hard that we can’t have ups and downs like this so much, you know? The ups are OK. The downs are the reason we lost.”

The Spurs have a really good, young core with Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. Harper looks like a future star in the league, while Castle could be a really good two-way player in the next few years.

There’s plenty to do in the offseason for the Spurs, including fixing the De’Aaron Fox dilemma and improving their roster. They could use an upgrade at power forward, though their options could be limited in free agency.