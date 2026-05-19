Victor Wembanyama Breaks NBA News Immediately After Spurs’ WCF Win vs. Thunder

The good news keeps coming for the San Antonio Spurs as Victor Wembanyama led the team to a thrilling double-overtime victory to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1. After the game, Wembanyama appeared to reveal some breaking news about his co-star for Game 2.

De’Aaron Fox missed Game 1 with an ankle injury, but it appears the star is trending in the right direction. Following the Spurs’ win, Wembanyama hinted that Fox is expected to play in Game 2.

“Everybody had to step up,” Wembanyama told NBC in the postgame interview immediately following Game 1. “Everybody answered the call.

“We had to cover up for our guy Fox who will be hopefully available next game. We’re just built like this.”

Less than one hour before tipoff, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that Fox would be sidelined for Game 1.

“San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN,” Charania detailed in a May 18, 2026, message on X.

Here’s what you need to know about the Spurs-Thunder series.

Wemby’s Stats Included 41 Points, 24 Rebounds, 3 Assists & 3 Blocks vs. Thunder in Game 1

Fans are in for a treat if the rest of the Western Conference Finals is anything like Game 1. Wembanyama posted quite a historic stat line with 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the win.

“What a game! These two teams are incredible,” Spurs legend Manu Ginobili detailed in a May 19, message on X. “Fun and exhausting to watch! 1-0 Spurs! This kid is really otherworldly! 👽”

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson believes Wembanyama was motivated to prove a point after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the NBA MVP award.

“One hundred percent. He’s competitive,” Johnson noted after the Game 1 victory, per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.



De’Aaron Fox’s Injury: The Spurs Guard is Trending Towards Playing vs. Thunder in Game 2

The early signs point to Fox being able to suit up for Game 2. There is “optimism” surrounding Fox’s playing status for the next game, per Spears.

“There is optimism that Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox, who missed Game 1 with an ankle injury, will play in Game 2, sources said,” Spears explained in a May 19, message on X.



Victor Wembanyama: ‘I Have (Had) Enough of Players Trying to Make It a Physical Game’

Wembanyama has made it a point to play more physical this season. The Spurs center admitted that it can be frustrating enduring the opponent’s physical punishment each game.

“I mean, where that’s coming from (is) I have (had) enough of players trying to make it a physical game all the time,” Wembanyama remarked during a March 8, interview with NBC Sports.

“So, dominating physically is the best answer to that. So, that’s where it’s coming from. And also, man, I’m pissed. I don’t know,” Wembanyama added.

“… If you’re going against a guy that’s stronger than you, if he’s pushing as hard as you, I mean, you’re just not going to win. So, I’m not stronger than everybody, but I will get there.”