Victor Wembanyama Hit With Blunt Message After Disappointing Game 5

Victor Wembanyama’s first deep playoff run now has its first true elimination-pressure gut check.

The San Antonio Spurs star was hit with a blunt public message after a rough Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor writing on X that Wembanyama “looked totally overmatched physically” by Isaiah Hartenstein and that Jaylin Williams “also did a great job on him.”

“This can’t happen in a must-win Game 5,” O’Connor wrote. “Straight-up needs to be better for the Spurs to obviously have any chance.”

That was the kind of criticism Wembanyama has mostly avoided because of how quickly he has become one of the NBA’s most difficult players to solve. But the timing made it hard to dismiss. The Thunder beat the Spurs 127-114 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals, and Wembanyama wasn’t even close to as dominant as he had been at times in the series, with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

For a Spurs team now facing elimination, the concern was not that Wembanyama had a quiet box score by his standards. It was how uncomfortable Oklahoma City made him look while doing it.

Thunder Made Victor Wembanyama Work for Everything

Wembanyama still got to 20 points, but the efficiency and rhythm were not there. He finished 4-of-15 from the field, according to the San Antonio Express-News, and the Spurs fell behind 3-2 with Game 6 shifting back to San Antonio.

The numbers tell only part of the story.

Oklahoma City’s bigs played through him more physically than they did in some earlier stretches of the series. Hartenstein gave the Thunder a stronger body to lean on Wembanyama, while Jaylin Williams helped keep him from getting clean catches and easy second actions. The result was a game in which Wembanyama got to the free-throw line but never controlled the night the way San Antonio needed.

That matters because the Spurs are not built to survive many ordinary Wembanyama games at this stage. Stephon Castle scored 24 points, and Julian Champagnie added 22, but Oklahoma City had the more complete offensive night behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32 points.

Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell were a combined 9-of-36 from the field midway through the fourth quarter as San Antonio searched for consistent scoring.

That is the real Game 6 problem for the Spurs. Wembanyama does not just need to score more. He has to bend the game enough to simplify everything around him.

Spurs Need a Different Wembanyama in Game 6

The Thunder’s Game 5 win was not only about defending Wembanyama. Oklahoma City’s depth also changed the game. NBA.com credited the Thunder with a 40-33 bench scoring edge, led by Alex Caruso’s 22 points and 6 assists.

That puts more pressure on San Antonio’s stars to win their minutes decisively. Wembanyama does not have to force 30 shots, but he cannot spend long stretches as a stationary target while Oklahoma City crowds his catches and turns him into a jump-shooter.

The Spurs had already shown what the better version looks like. In Game 4, Wembanyama had 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks as San Antonio beat Oklahoma City 103-82 to even the series, according to the Associated Press recap published by ESPN.

That performance gave the Spurs a formula: Wembanyama as scorer, passer, rim protector and emotional tone-setter. Game 5 looked much closer to Oklahoma City dictating the terms.

Now the series returns to San Antonio with the Spurs needing a win to force Game 7. The Express-News reported Game 6 is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with San Antonio facing elimination.

That is why O’Connor’s message landed. Wembanyama is still only early in his postseason career, but the Spurs are already good enough for the standard to change. A 20-point playoff game is no longer automatically enough. Not when the Thunder are this deep. Not when Gilgeous-Alexander is dictating tempo. Not when San Antonio’s season is one loss from ending.

Game 6 is not just about whether Wembanyama responds with a bigger scoring night. It is about whether he can reestablish the physical presence Oklahoma City took away in Game 5.