Victor Wembanyama’s Parents’ Height Turns Heads During Spurs’ NBA Finals Run

Victor Wembanyama’s parents, Félix Wembanyama and Elodie de Fautereau, created a a family of athletes with plenty of height. Wemby’s height is technically listed at 7-foot-4 with some rumblings that the San Antonio Spurs center is even taller.

There are no shortage of rumors regarding Wemby’s parents exact height. While no specific measurements have been revealed, rumors peg Wemby’s dad, Felix, as 6-foot-6, while his mom, Elodie, is estimated to be 6-foot-3.

We know from photos that Wemby’s parents are tall, especially considering his family is pictured next to a 7-foot-4 NBA star. Wemby’s siblings are also tall as his sister, Eve, is 6-foot-1 and brother, Oscar, is 6-foot-7, per People.

Here’s what you need to know about Wemby’s parents and family.

Victor Wembanyama’s Nationality Includes French, Belgium & Congolese Roots

Wemby comes from a diverse French background. The Spurs star is from Le Chesnay, France, a suburb outside Paris.

Wemby’s nationality is a mix of French, Belgium and Congolese roots. The NBA star’s mother, Elodie, was born in France, while his father, Felix, is from Belgium while his family is originally from the Congo.

“As for the modern era, (Gregg) Popovich made special mention of African basketball, which has grown tremendously since he served as Team Africa’s head coach at the 2015 NBA Africa exhibition game,” ESPN’s Leonard Solms wrote in a November 2, 2023, story titled, “Told ya! – Victor Wembanyama vindicates Gregg Popovich’s belief in international talent.” “Wembanyama’s father, Félix, is from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Although Wembanyama himself was not produced through Africa’s youth basketball systems, several NBA stars were, including reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who rose through the 2011 Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Johannesburg.”

Wemby’s Mom, Elodie, Is a Former Pro Basketball Player, While Dad, Felix, Was a Track & Field Star

Wemby’s parents are also impressive athletes, making the star’s versatility on the court less surprising. His mother is a former professional basketball player, while the star’s dad was a track and field athlete.

Prior to games, Wemby can often be spotted sharing a moment with his mom, Elodie. Wemby believes there are a lot of similarities between himself and his mother.

“She’s more like me,” Victor told SLAM’s Pascal Giberné in October 2022, feature titled, “Meet Victor Wembanyama, the 7-4 French Cheat Code Coming to Shake Up the NBA.” “We really look alike, and she’s kind of eccentric sometimes.

“…Dad gave me the passion for knowing subjects in depth, being a real technician of sports, of whatever I do.”

Victor Wembanyama on Basketball: ‘I Can’t Avoid It in My Family’

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When you are of a tall stature like Wembanyama, there can often be family pressure to kick the tires on playing basketball. Wemby admitted that basketball was a major part of his family but was quick to emphasize that there was not pressure on him to play.

“I mean, I had the choice and I still have the choice to play or not play basketball, but basketball has always been around,” Wemby told SLAM. “I can’t avoid it in my family.”