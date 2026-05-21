Victor Wembanyama’s Girlfriend: Who Is Wemby Dating?

There is a massive interest in Victor Wembanyama’s personal life, including if the San Antonio Spurs star has a girlfriend. Wemby’s dating life is complicated as the Spurs center keeps things away from basketball a bit private.

There is no sign that Wembanyama has a girlfriend. If Wemby is dating anyone, the Spurs star has opted to keep this news private.

Instead, it appears Wembanyama’s focus remains on the two things most important in his life: basketball and family.

Wembanyam’s Instagram page is absent of any mention of a love interest. Wemby’s posts are mostly related to basketball and the star’s endorsement deals.

This has not stopped the rumors from swirling about Wembanyama dating any number of celebrities, but there does not appear to be any substance to these stories.

NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Makes Pitch on Wemby’s Dating Status

Wembanyama may not be in a relationship, but the suggestions keep coming in, including a plea from Kevin Garnett. The NBA legend wants one of his cousins to “take Wemby out.”

“Get mean dog. Wait till you start dating an American woman,” Garnett noted in April 2026, per Yahoo Sports. “We need to get Wemby a Black woman, right? Let me get my cousin. Hey Ayneesha, I need you to come take Wemby out.

“Hey Juantia, I need you to take Wemby out. Yeah, take Wemby to (expletive) Bourbon Street. Get him some oxtail. He need to go to the Chi.”

Victor Wembanyama Comes From a Family of Professional Athletes

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For now, Wembanyama’s inner circle consists of the star’s parents and family. Wemby comes from an athletic family as his parents were both athletes. The star’s mom, Élodie de Fautereau, is a former professional basketball player and also has experience as a coach.

Wembanyama’s dad, Félix Wembanyama, is a former professional track and field athlete. Despite Wembanyama’s family’s impressive resumes, the center noted that his parents do not interfere with his career.

“The first thing people think about — when they think about my family — is that they were also sports players,” Wembanyama told ABC’s Good Morning America during a June 2023, interview. “But the thing is, they didn’t really interfere with my sport. They let me be how I wanted to be.

“They made a lot of sacrifices. On the other hand — they’re gonna be able to retire early.”

Fans Continue To Be Interested in Victor Wembanyama’s Dating Life

If Wembanyama did want to date someone privately, the Spurs center would likely find it challenging. At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable NBA stars in the world.

With Wembanyama’s recent playoff run, there will continue to be an increased interest in the big man’s life away from basketball. Wemby’s success on the court is sure to give the star’s marketability even more of a boost.

“The goal for me in my life is to accomplish myself and to be a complete human being,” Wembanyama told The Ringer during an April 18, 2024, interview. “I’m free to do what I want and what I need to do, and there’s nothing that is going to stop me from doing so.”