Victor Wembanyama’s Confident Spurs Declaration After Game 4 Defeat Turns Heads

The San Antonio Spurs have backed themselves into a corner in the 2026 NBA Finals. Despite playing the New York Knicks tight, the Spurs are trailing 3-1 in this series heading into Game 5 on Saturday night, and if they don’t figure things out quickly, the New York Knicks will have an opportunity to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy on their home court.

All eyes are on Victor Wembanyama heading into this game, as he is the guy who can single-handedly propel San Antonio back into this series. Wembanyama knows that the odds are against the Spurs heading into Game 5, but he issued a confident declaration that will surely catch the attention of fans everywhere.

Victor Wembanyama Says Spurs Will Rally from 3-1 Deficit vs. Knicks

While it seems like the sky is falling for San Antonio, it has only lost Games 1, 3, and 4 by a combined 12 points. Sure, throwing away a 29-point lead against New York in Game 4 is an awful look, but it shows that, when the Spurs are playing their style of basketball, they are more than capable of coming back in this series.

Much of that is going to depend on the play of Wembanyama, though. It’s been a breakout season of sorts for Wembanyama, as he’s begun to show what he’s capable of at the peak of his powers. He’s done all he can to help San Antonio win each of its first four games against New York, but the physicality he is facing is having an impact on him, particularly when it comes to his efficiency from the field (27.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 43.5 FG%).

Wembanyama has shown his youth throughout this series, whether it be his crucial turnover at the end of Game 2 or his missing a pair of free throws late in Game 4. Still, he knows that San Antonio can fight its way back into this series. In fact, he all but assured folks that the Spurs are going to rally and win the 2026 NBA Finals.

“Everybody knows we are going to do it,” Wembanyama said when asked if he and his teammates believe they can climb their way out of their 3-1 series deficit vs. the Knicks.

How Can the Spurs Beat the Knicks in Game 5?

Contrary to popular belief, the Spurs have actually done a lot of things right in this series. The problem has been stringing together a complete game of basketball. San Antonio needs to continue spacing the floor and supporting Wembanyama as he attempts to dissect New York’s defense, and on the other end of the floor, it needs to limit Jalen Brunson as much as possible.

In Game 5, head coach Mitch Johnson needs to be aggressive when it comes to deploying his best possible lineup. Down the stretch, that could mean riding with Dylan Harper over De’Aaron Fox, and if his team holds a big lead at any point, it’d be wise for him to give Wembanyama a rest and turn to Luke Kornet for a few minutes off the bench. San Antonio knows what it can’t do in Game 5, so if it pushes the right buttons, it should be able to force a Game 6 at the very least.