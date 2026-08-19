Victor Wembanyama Gets Compared To Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Victor Wembanyama is again compared to some of the greatest basketball players who ever lived, namely Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar is believed to be in the same stratosphere as Jordan and James, according to NBA legend Jamal Crawford, who played against the two superstars during their NBA careers.

Talking to the Cousins Show, Crawford said that Wembanyama is a generational talent just like Jordan and LeBron and he wants to be the greatest to ever do it.

“These guys only come around every now and then,” Crawford said. “We were lucky enough to see Michael Jordan. We had LeBron. Wemby is just another one of those guys.”

“And he doesn’t say it outright, but you can feel it: he wants to become the best player of all time. You can feel it in the way he prepares. You can feel it in the way he thinks. He wants to be the best in history.”

Victor Wembanyama Is Built For Greatness

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama possesses the physical tools and uncanny ability to be one of, if not the best player of all time.

Wembanyama put together a historic 2025-2026 NBA season for the Spurs, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.08 blocks per game. He won his first Defensive Player of the Year award and earned All-NBA First Team honors.

He then led the Spurs to dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals before losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals after five games.

Wembanyama steered the Spurs to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, when the team won the title led by the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, and Tony Parker.

Wembanyama is only entering his fourth season in the league and many believed there are still a lot of dominant seasons in his tank to close the gap between him and the rest of the greatest players ever.

Spurs Executive In Awe Of Wembanyama’s Growth And Leadership

The San Antonio Spurs are in awe of Wembanyama’s leadership and growth alongside the team after losing in the NBA Finals.

Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said he is proud to see Wembanyama lead the team through his offseason initiatives, such as mini-camps in France and reaching out to teammates like De’Aaron Fox in Texas.

“They want to grow,” Buford said on the French YouTube show #TRASHTALK, via ESPN. “Just seeing Victor calling his team and saying, ‘Hey, come over here and spend a week with me’ (shows leadership).”

“The thing that you see about great leaders is very seldom do they resemble or match somebody else,” Buford said. “He is not trying to be anybody but himself. He sets a great example in his approach, in the way he takes care of his body, the way he connects with his family and with his teammates. There are not many times where 10 guys from a team are flying halfway around the world to go work out together. That’s done because of the respect, admiration and joy that Victor brings.”

Wembanyama was also reportedly training in various countries, including with a football team.

With his unrelenting desire to improve himself and the team, Wembanyama showed a similar trait to NBA legends such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, among others.