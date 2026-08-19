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Victor Wembanyama Gets Compared To Michael Jordan, LeBron James

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2026 NBA Finals - Game One
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up prior to a game against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama is again compared to some of the greatest basketball players who ever lived, namely Michael Jordan and LeBron James

The San Antonio Spurs superstar is believed to be in the same stratosphere as Jordan and James, according to NBA legend Jamal Crawford, who played against the two superstars during their NBA careers. 

Talking to the Cousins Show, Crawford said that Wembanyama is a generational talent just like Jordan and LeBron and he wants to be the greatest to ever do it. 

“These guys only come around every now and then,” Crawford said. “We were lucky enough to see Michael Jordan. We had LeBron. Wemby is just another one of those guys.” 

“And he doesn’t say it outright, but you can feel it: he wants to become the best player of all time. You can feel it in the way he prepares. You can feel it in the way he thinks. He wants to be the best in history.”

Victor Wembanyama Is Built For Greatness

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: (L-R) Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James speak onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama possesses the physical tools and uncanny ability to be one of, if not the best player of all time. 

Wembanyama put together a historic 2025-2026 NBA season for the Spurs, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.08 blocks per game. He won his first Defensive Player of the Year award and earned All-NBA First Team honors.

He then led the Spurs to dethrone the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals before losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals after five games. 

Wembanyama steered the Spurs to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, when the team won the title led by the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, and Tony Parker

Wembanyama is only entering his fourth season in the league and many believed there are still a lot of dominant seasons in his tank to close the gap between him and the rest of the greatest players ever. 

Spurs Executive In Awe Of Wembanyama’s Growth And Leadership

2026 NBA Finals - Game Four

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a free throw during the first quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026 in New York City.  (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs are in awe of Wembanyama’s leadership and growth alongside the team after losing in the NBA Finals. 

Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said he is proud to see Wembanyama lead the team through his offseason initiatives, such as mini-camps in France and reaching out to teammates like De’Aaron Fox in Texas. 

“They want to grow,” Buford said on the French YouTube show #TRASHTALK, via ESPN. “Just seeing Victor calling his team and saying, ‘Hey, come over here and spend a week with me’ (shows leadership).”

“The thing that you see about great leaders is very seldom do they resemble or match somebody else,” Buford said. “He is not trying to be anybody but himself. He sets a great example in his approach, in the way he takes care of his body, the way he connects with his family and with his teammates. There are not many times where 10 guys from a team are flying halfway around the world to go work out together. That’s done because of the respect, admiration and joy that Victor brings.”

Wembanyama was also reportedly training in various countries, including with a football team. 

With his unrelenting desire to improve himself and the team, Wembanyama showed a similar trait to NBA legends such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, among others. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Victor Wembanyama Gets Compared To Michael Jordan, LeBron James

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