Victor Wembanyama Delivers Brutal Reaction After Spurs Lose Dylan Harper in Game 2

The moment the San Antonio Spurs lost Dylan Harper, Victor Wembanyama knew the challenge had changed.

Already without All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs saw Harper — his replacement in the starting lineup — exit with a right leg injury in the second half of Game 2. What followed was a stretch defined by turnovers, pressure and missed opportunities in a 122-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Not well,” Wembanyama said when asked how the Spurs handled losing both ball handlers. “We’ve got to help our ball handlers more and take care of the ball.”

Dylan Harper Injury: Spurs Lose Second Ball Handler in Game 2

The Spurs entered Game 2 already shorthanded without Fox, who had averaged just 2.0 turnovers per game this postseason while controlling the offense.

Harper had helped stabilize things early in the series, committing only two turnovers against Oklahoma City before going down.

But after a pair of awkward falls in the third quarter forced Harper out, San Antonio was left without both primary initiators — and the effects were immediate.

“Obviously, this team is as good as anybody at turning you over,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “When you’re down some of your primary creators and initiators, it causes an extra strain.”

Victor Wembanyama Reaction: ‘Not Well’ Handling Pressure

Wembanyama didn’t deflect blame.

The Spurs committed 21 turnovers — compared to just nine for Oklahoma City — leading to a 27-10 deficit in points off turnovers.

“Obviously, without De’Aaron, it’s going to lend itself to turnover issues,” Wembanyama said. “But we have to be consistent throughout the game plan.”

He acknowledged that the breakdown extended to his own performance late.

“I can think of a few down moments for myself, especially in the fourth quarter,” he said.

Stephon Castle Role: Historic Turnovers in Expanded Opportunity

With Harper and Fox unavailable, Stephon Castle was thrust into a lead role — and the pressure showed.

Castle committed nine turnovers in Game 2 after 11 in Game 1. According to ESPN Insights, his 20 turnovers across the two games are the most by any player in a two-game playoff span in the tracking era (since 1977).

Still, Wembanyama emphasized that the responsibility is shared.

“We need more poise for sure,” he said. “Taking care of the ball, helping the main ball handlers and being aggressive.”

Spurs vs Thunder Game 2: Comebacks Undone by Mistakes

Despite the challenges, San Antonio repeatedly fought back.

After trailing by 11 at halftime, the Spurs cut the deficit to 99-97 early in the fourth quarter on a Harrison Barnes 3-pointer.

But the Thunder responded with an 11-0 run that broke the game open.

“I would say it’s spending so much energy on catching back up to the score and then letting it go away,” Wembanyama said.

Spurs Outlook: Adjustment Needed With Backcourt Depleted

Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks, but the Spurs’ inability to protect the ball proved decisive.

“It’s a straight effort,” he said. “We all know the tactics by heart, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.”

With the series tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 in San Antonio, the Spurs face a clear challenge: adapt without their primary ball handlers or risk falling behind.

“We didn’t do a great job at it today,” Wembanyama said. “But we need some poise for sure.”