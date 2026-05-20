Victor Wembanyama’s Height & Shoe Size Grabs Attention Amid Spurs Playoff Run

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is unlike any player fans have seen in the NBA, prompting plenty of interest about his size, height and even the big man’s shoe size. Wembanyama is one of the tallest players in the NBA but can still handle the ball like a guard, making the star nearly impossible for opponents to guard.

The Spurs center is listed at 7-foot-4, 235 pounds on his NBA profile. After the 2023 NBA draft, the Spurs revealed that Wembanyama’s height is 7-foot-3 1/2, but there has been speculation that the big man has grown taller since his arrival in The Association.

Wemby’s shoe size is less clear as there is increasing evidence that the star’s feet have grown since his rookie season. Andscape’s Aaron Dodson conducted a deep dive on Wembanyama’s shoe size, which is believed to have been 20.5 when the big man entered the NBA.

By the end of Wembanyama’s rookie season, the star’s shoe size had expanded to 21.5, per Dodson. Yet, there is a pair of Wemby’s player-issued Nike GT Hustle 2s that were auctioned off and these shoes were size 22.

It appears Wemby’s feet could have grown to as much as a shoe size of 22.

Victor Wembanyama Wore 5 Different Shoe Sizes During His Rookie Season, But Is Now Projected at Size 22

Wembanyama has an endorsement deal with Nike, but there been a contentious debate among fans about the apparel company’s use of the star. Wemby has his own colorway of the G.T. series, but fans are swill waiting for the star’s own signature shoe.

Think of players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant who have an exclusive shoe line.

Nike has often used an Alien logo for Wembanyama’s marketing campaigns. As for Wembanyama’s shoe size, the center wore five different shoe sizes during the 2023-24 season, per Dodson.

Ahead of Wemby’s rookie season, the star’s shoe size was officially listed by the Spurs as size 20,but it appears this number has grown.

“Yet, there’s tangible evidence to substantiate the unearthly, yet not improbable, reality that Wembanyama’s feet grew as much as two sizes during his first NBA season,” Dodson wrote in a July 26, 2024, story titled, “How Victor Wembanyama’s unearthly size and still-growing feet made him Nike’s ‘Alien’”

“You read that right. If the claim still seems unfathomable, follow the trail of reports linking Wembanyama to wearing five different shoe sizes throughout his rookie year,” Dodson continued.

“… If Wembanyama’s foot size officially reaches 22, he will be tied with Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal and center Bob Lanier for the largest in NBA history. …From 1992 to 1995, (Shaquille) O’Neal’s foot grew from size 19 to 22. In five months, from October 2023 to February, Wembanyama laced up, or at the very least received, pairs of sneakers in sizes 20, 20.5, 21, 21.5, and 22.”

Wemby’s Parents, Felix Wembanyama & Elodie de Fautereau, Are Also Tall

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The Spurs star comes from a family of height. Wembanyama’s parents are also tall with his dad, Felix Wembanyama, estimated to be 6-foot-6. The big man’s mom, Elodie de Fautereau, is also tall with a height of 6-foot-3.



“We’ve had athletes before who are considered big in the space of basketball and footwear,” Nike’s basketball footwear director Deepa Ramprasad told Andscape in 2024. “But, it almost feels like Wemby and his feet are ever-growing, right?

“An athlete that young, whose body is evolving at the rate his is? The best word to use is dynamic.”