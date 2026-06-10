Victor Wembanyama Gets Dreaded ‘Dirty’ Player Label Amid NBA’s Punishment Decision

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is receiving backlash for a questionable play against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson in Game 3. Wembanyama appeared to shove Brunson and ESPN’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo believes Wemby is developing an unfortunate reputation.

“This is a dirty play here,” Russo said of Wembanyama’s push during a June 10, 2026, episode of “First Take.” “Okay, this is a couple times you’ve seen it and I understand the centers, they get beat up a lot. They get a little frustrated. I mean, Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) went after Kent Benson once as you remember. So, I understand that. There’s a lot of scenarios there that I get it.

“They get frustrated, but this was out of line. This I don’t like it. Brunson did nothing wrong. Brunson did a very good job of avoiding a technical in this spot. …I’m a little down on him (Wembanyama).”

Here’s what you need to know about Wembanyama as the Knicks battle the Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The NBA Did Not Punish Spurs Center Victor Wembanyama for Pushing Knicks Guard Jalen Brunson

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The NBA did not upgrade the play to a flagrant foul on Wembanyama but admitted a common foul should have been called. This means Wemby did not receive a fine or suspension for the questionable play ahead of Game 4.

“No flagrant upgrade on the uncalled foul of Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama to Knicks’ Jalen Brunson on Monday night, a league spokesperson tells ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania detailed in a June 9, message on X. “Wembanyama will stay at two flagrant points in postseason.

“Senior vice president of referee development and training, Monty McCutchen, joined @malika_andrews on NBA Today this afternoon and admitted a foul should have been called on Wembanyama’s shove to Brunson’s upper body. No further action from the NBA.”

Wemby: ‘I Have (Had) Enough of Players Trying to Make It a Physical Game All the Time’

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Back in March, Wembanyama expressed frustration about opponent’s physicality and vowed to dish out punishment of his own. Fans may remember Wembanyama getting ejected during the Spurs-Timberwolves playoff series after elbowing Naz Reid.

“I mean, where that’s coming from (is) I have (had) enough of players trying to make it a physical game all the time,” Wembanyama remarked during a March 8, interview with NBC Sports.

“So, dominating physically is the best answer to that. So, that’s where it’s coming from. And also, man, I’m pissed. I don’t know,” Wembanyama continued.

“… If you’re going against a guy that’s stronger than you, if he’s pushing as hard as you, I mean, you’re just not going to win. So, I’m not stronger than everybody, but I will get there.”

Victor Wembanyama Led the Spurs to NBA Finals in 1st Playoff Appearance

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Aside from the physicality, Wembanyama is adjusting to life in the NBA playoffs. Wembanyama led the Spurs to the NBA Finals in his first postseason appearance.

“Really tried to relax. The playoffs, it’s like a – I don’t know how to say that word – a whirlwind,” Wembanyama told reporters on June 8. “It’s hard to put your head out of the water.

“Sometimes I don’t even got to watch the game back right away. I need some time off, let my brain cool down, recover. Recover as much for the body as for the mind.”