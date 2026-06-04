Victor Wembanyama’s Girlfriend Question Grabs Attention at NBA Finals

No player has had an NBA playoffs quite like San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, prompting plenty of questions about whether the big man has a girlfriend. Despite Wembanyama’s stardom, there is no sign the Spurs center has a girlfriend.

Wemby’s Instagram page is mostly dedicated to posts about basketball as well as some of his endorsement deals, including Louis Vuitton. There have been no shortage of rumors connecting Wembanyama to various celebrities, but there is no evidence that the Spurs star is dating anyone.

For now, Wembanyama’s only love interest is basketball. The relationship is paying off as the Spurs are now competing for an NBA championship.

“Falling in love with basketball happened really early on in my life,” Wembanyama told reporters on June 2, 2026. “I mean, I have pictures of myself with a basketball at an age where I was not even old enough to have memories.

“The Larry O’Brien (trophy), I don’t remember. It really goes too far back. Basketball’s really been there for so long for me. But I guess all kids love trophies and medals.”

Victor Wembanyama Does Not Appear to Have a Girlfriend

There is always a chance Wembanyama is dating someone and prefers to keep his relationship private. Yet, there is little public evidence that Wembanyama has a significant other.

As Wembanyama’s stardom continues to rise, the Spurs center continues to get pitches. NBA legend Kevin Garnett suggested one of his family members take the star for a night out.

“Get mean dog. Wait till you start dating an American woman,” Garnett explained in April 2026, per Yahoo Sports. “We need to get Wemby a Black woman, right? Let me get my cousin. Hey Ayneesha, I need you to come take Wemby out.

“Hey Juantia, I need you to take Wemby out. Yeah, take Wemby to (expletive) Bourbon Street. Get him some oxtail. He need to go to the Chi.”

Victor Wembanyama’s Sister, Eve Wembanyama, Also Plays Basketball

The most important women in Wembanyama’s life are his sister, Eve Wembanyama and mom, Élodie de Fautereau. Both Wembanyama’s brother, Oscar Wembanyama and sister, Eve, play basketball.

“There is too little talk about my sister,” Oscar told EuroLeagueBasketball.net in 2023. “I watch all of her games, and there are things that inspire me about her, especially the intensity that she puts on the floor. She is incredible.”

Wemby Is Focused on Helping the Spurs Win the NBA Finals

For now, Wembanyama is focused on the NBA Finals and attempting to get past the New York Knicks. The Spurs needed an exciting Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals to advance, and Wembanyama admitted that it is challenging to move on to the next series against the Knicks.

“Coming back down from this is a challenge,” Wembanyama explained in a June 2, media session. “It’s not done yet. We still need to really come back down to earth and realize we haven’t done the hardest yet.

“The job isn’t done at all. So we still got about, I don’t know, what time is it, like 30-plus hours to recenter.”