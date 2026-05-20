Who Are The Referees For Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 2?

The OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs will face off once more in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Spurs enter the game with massive momentum, having won an all-time thriller in Game 1 that went to double overtime. Victor Wembannyama had one of the best playoff performances ever with 41 points and 24 rebounds to steer the Spurs to a 1-0 lead in the series.

On the other hand, the Thunder is expected to play with a sense of urgency in Game 2 as they hope to salvage one game at home before heading to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.

In Game 2, the Thunder and Spurs will see a veteran officiating crew. Tony Brothers, Josh Tiven, Karl Lane and Ed Malloy are assigned for the teams’ second meeting in the West Finals.

Brothers is the most well-known among the crew after being involved in a heated incident during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Spurs.

In the game, Brothers had a heated, face-to-face altercation with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch before a timeout, requiring players to physically separate them.

Fortunately for the series, there has been no heated exchange between the referees and the coaches so far in the West Finals.

Thunder Looks To Solve Victor Wembanyama-Induced Problems in Game 2

Victor Wembanyama has been the biggest problem the Thunder has ever faced since winning the NBA championship last year.

For Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, the team must start to solve Wembanyama-induced problems to turn back the Spurs in Game 2. Daigneault added that problem-solving is a strong suit for the Thunder.

“They’re good schematically. Obviously, they have a lot of tools with their point-of-attack defenders and with [Victor] Wembanyama. There’s a reason they are where they are,” he said after Game 1. “But there’s a reason we are where we are.”

“One of the things I love about our team is their problem-solving. We’ve been in these series before. We’ve hit with these types of plateaus. We gave ourselves, obviously, a chance to win despite that tonight…But we got to solve some problems and be better in Game 2.”

The Thunder should get more production from their two stars such as MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who only had 24 points in the double overtime loss in Game 1, and Chet Holmgren, who just put up nine points and struggled mightily against Wemby.

How to Watch Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals?

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will be broadcast via NBC and Peacock. Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The game will be held at the Paycom Center, where Thunder fans are expected to filll up the venue to the brim.

Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox, who did not play in Game 1, is questionable to play for Game 2, according to the latest injury report.

On the Thunder’s side, no player is expected to miss the game.