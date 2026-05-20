Hi, Subscriber

Who Are The Referees For Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 2?

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Lakers offseason, Lakers Giannis Trade rumors, Lakers Deandre Ayton replacement, Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors
Getty
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts before Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs will face off once more in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. 

The Spurs enter the game with massive momentum, having won an all-time thriller in Game 1 that went to double overtime. Victor Wembannyama had one of the best playoff performances ever with 41 points and 24 rebounds to steer the Spurs to a 1-0 lead in the series. 

On the other hand, the Thunder is expected to play with a sense of urgency in Game 2 as they hope to salvage one game at home before heading to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4. 

In Game 2, the Thunder and Spurs will see a veteran officiating crew. Tony Brothers, Josh Tiven, Karl Lane and Ed Malloy are assigned for the teams’ second meeting in the West Finals. 

Brothers is the most well-known among the crew after being involved in a heated incident during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Spurs. 

In the game, Brothers had a heated, face-to-face altercation with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch before a timeout, requiring players to physically separate them. 

Fortunately for the series, there has been no heated exchange between the referees and the coaches so far in the West Finals. 

Thunder Looks To Solve Victor Wembanyama-Induced Problems in Game 2

Victor Wembanyama dunks over Thunder defenders during Game 1

GettySan Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finishes a dunk over Oklahoma City Thunder defenders during his historic 40-point, 20-rebound Game 1 performance.

Victor Wembanyama has been the biggest problem the Thunder has ever faced since winning the NBA championship last year. 

For Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, the team must start to solve Wembanyama-induced problems to turn back the Spurs in Game 2. Daigneault added that problem-solving is a strong suit for the Thunder. 

“They’re good schematically. Obviously, they have a lot of tools with their point-of-attack defenders and with [Victor] Wembanyama. There’s a reason they are where they are,” he said after Game 1. “But there’s a reason we are where we are.” 

“One of the things I love about our team is their problem-solving. We’ve been in these series before. We’ve hit with these types of plateaus. We gave ourselves, obviously, a chance to win despite that tonight…But we got to solve some problems and be better in Game 2.”

The Thunder should get more production from their two stars such as MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who only had 24 points in the double overtime loss in Game 1, and Chet Holmgren, who just put up nine points and struggled mightily against Wemby. 

How to Watch Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

GettyVictor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Alex Caruso of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will be broadcast via NBC and Peacock. Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The game will be held at the Paycom Center, where Thunder fans are expected to filll up the venue to the brim. 

Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox, who did not play in Game 1, is questionable to play for Game 2, according to the latest injury report. 

On the Thunder’s side, no player is expected to miss the game.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Who Are The Referees For Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 2?

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x