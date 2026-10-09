Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Charles Barkley’s TV Retirement Decision

After nearly 26 years as an on-air personality and basketball analyst, NBA legend Charles Barkley is expected to retire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Speaking to Davis Baker of Alabama’s WFSA12, Barkley confirmed that he will be stepping away from the public life at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to this last year,” Barkley said via US Weekly. “TV has been great to me. I’m going to take a step back from public life. It’s been a great run, been a great journey. I thank everybody for their support all these years, but I’ll be 64 years old.”

Barkley added that co-host Ernie Johnson asked him to stay for a couple more seasons after Inside the NBA left TNT last year. The popular show will be entering its second year on ESPN.

“Ernie asked me to stay a couple more years, and last year was one, this year is two,” the Hall of Famer continued. “But I feel really good. It’s gonna be more like a celebration because I’ve had the greatest life a person could have.”

The Round Mound of Rebound began his broadcasting career after retiring from the NBA in 2000. He has been a main stay on television and has won five Sports Emmy Awards in his career.

Shaquille O’Neal Reacts to Charles Barkley’s Decision

Speaking to Front Office Sports Tonight’s Bridget Condon recently, Shaquille O’Neal shared his reaction to Charles Barkley’s decision to retire from the television.

O’Neal doesn’t believe Barkley is in the final year of his broadcasting career, though he has no problem if the retirement ends up becoming true.

“Once somebody taught Charles how to go viral, it was over,” O’Neal said. “So do I believe it? No, I don’t believe it. But if it happens, it was a great run, we had fun. But I don’t believe that.”

Shaq’s skepticism of Barkley’s future isn’t surprising since the 1993 NBA MVP has announced his retirement from television multiple times over the years.

Barkley signed a 10-year, $210 million contract with TNT back in 2024.

Will Barkley Follow Through His Retirement?

In an appearance on The Bill Simmons podcast in September, Charles Barkley will only reverse his decision to walk away from television under one condition.

Barkley will extend his broadcasting career if Ernie Johnson stays. He called him and Johnson as a package deal.

Johnson is reportedly mulling his future, though the legendary host and analyst has yet to make a decision if he’ll be retiring at the end of the 2026-27 season or not, as per FOS’ Ryan Glasspiegel.

The 70-year-old Johnson has been in the business since 1977 and is entering his 50th year on the job.