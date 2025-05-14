Stephen A. Smith Has One Piece of Advice for NBC When Michael Jordan Appears

When Michael Jordan speaks, people tend to listen. This is exactly why the announcement of him becoming a special contributor to NBC’s coverage of the NBA next season got many basketball fans very excited.

One such fan happens to be ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who had one big piece of advice for NBC for whenever he does appear on camera in the very near future.

Stephen A. Smith Advises NBC to Let Michael Jordan Enjoy a Cigar While Talking Basketball

Many sports fans are very familiar with Stephen A. Smith. Every NBA fan knows Michael Jordan.

On a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, one of the biggest players in the sports media world had one big piece of advice for NBC whenever he does grace the screen of an upcoming broadcast covering the NBA.

Smith said, “Number one… You might want to let him smoke his cigars, because the Michael Jordan smoking a cigar is a little bit different than the Michael Jordan that ain’t. The Michael Jordan that smoked those cigars gets very, very relaxed. When he’s very, very relaxed, he tends to be a bit more outspoken. And that dude, trust me y’all.. Y’all want to see that brother on television.”

Unlike many former professional athletes who have started their own podcasts or regularly post on social media, Jordan rarely does interviews and doesn’t post regularly on social media.

The fact that Jordan is going to occasionally appear on NBC to lend his analysis and thoughts for the NBA is something that has Smith very excited.

Smith added, “If the man is talking to you about basketball, what the hell are you going to say if Michael Jordan… was to sit up there and say “That brother can’t play,” who is going to refute it?”

Smith makes a very valid point. Jordan is widely regarded as one the best basketball players of all time. Many have Air Jordan as the greatest of all time. That does create a scenario where it could be difficult for any analyst to argue with Jordan when he offers his insight on what he sees happening on the basketball court.

Smith suggesting for NBC to allow Jordan to smoke a cigar during a broadcast may be unconventional considering we’ve never seen Charles Barkley or Shaquille O’Neal smoking a cigar on the set of the award winning Inside the NBA on TNT, but an unfiltered Jordan giving his take on various NBA topics surely would get the attention of many basketball fans across the world.

Other legendary sports figures in the GOAT conversation who have recently taken their expertise and knowledge to broadcasting airwaves include Tom Brady, who spent the 2024 season as the lead Color Commentator of the NFL coverage on FOX.

Jordan’s impact on the sport of basketball help globalize the game back in the late 80s and throughout the 90s.

The game has changed a little bit since Jordan was dominating the league with six NBA championships back before the turn of the century, but his commentary about today’s NBA on NBC should be nothing short of must see TV next season.