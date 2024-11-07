The 10 Tallest Players in NBA History

Over the nearly 80-year history of the NBA, there have been players of all heights, ranging from as short as 5-foot-3 to as tall as 7-foot-7. And funnily enough, pictures of those two players together exist — because they were teammates: Muggsy Bogues and Manute Bol.

We’re going to take a look at the giants who’ve played in the league, all over 7 feet tall — the towering centers of NBA lore.

From days past to the game’s present, there has been no shortage of big, big men.

Let’s count down the 10 tallest basketball players in NBA history:

10. Boban Marjanović, 7-Foot-4

Seasons played:

Stats:

331 games

5.5 points

3.6 rebounds

0.5 assists

57.8% FG

While he was by no means a star in the NBA, Boban Marjanović had tremendous efficiency. His PER (player efficiency rating) is one of the highest in the history of the league. He left the Mavericks No. 2 on their all-time efficiency rating list.

He was a fan favorite wherever he went and even appeared as a villain in a John Wick movie. He has acted in commercials for State Farm. His NBA tenure is over for now, as he signed with Fenerbahçe in Europe in September 2024.

Play

Boban is one of the more successful giants you’ll find on this list.

9. Chuck Nevitt, 7-Foot-5

Seasons played:

Houston Rockets: 1982-83, 1988-1990

Los Angeles Lakers: 1984-86

Detroit Pistons: 1986-1988

Chicago Bulls: 1991-92

San Antonio Spurs: 1993-94

Stats:

155 games

1.6 ppg

1.5 rpg

0.7 bpg

43.8% FG

Accolades: 1985 NBA champion

Chuck Nevitt played in the NBA for over a decade but never got on the floor often. He played with Michael Jordan. He spent time with the Spurs. He shared the court with Hakeem Olajuwon.

He was never a regular in the rotation at any of his stops, but he did win a title with the Lakers in 1985. He logged one game for the Spurs in the 1993-94 season before calling it quits at the age of 34. After basketball, he spent the better part of the 2000s and 2010s working in IT.

8. Pavel Podkolzin, 7-Foot-5

Seasons played:

Dallas Mavericks: 2004-2006

Stats:

6 games

0.7 points

1.5 rebounds

0.2 blocks

50% FT

Other than his height, Pavel Podkolzin did not have much in the realm of remarkable during his NBA career. He is one of many Dallas Mavericks to appear on the list, but he logged time in just six NBA games over two seasons, scoring all of his points at the free-throw line.

He did end up having a long international career that lasted until 2019. The Russian hooper was more known for his time outside of the USA.

7. Slavko Vraneš, 7-Foot-5

Seasons played:

Stats:

1 game

3 minutes

0-1 FG

1 personal foul

Slavko Vraneš’ name is one many are probably not so familiar with. He appeared in just one game as an NBA-er with the Trail Blazers over 20 years ago.

He was drafted by the Knicks in the second round of the 2003 draft. He was waived on Christmas Eve, and two weeks later signed a 10-day deal with Portland.

He made one appearance in which he did not contribute a positive stat and shot 0-1. That was all she wrote for him in the league.

He found more success overseas, where he was a shot-blocking machine in the AdmiralBet ABA League.

6. Sim Bhullar, 7-Foot-5

Seasons played:

Stats:

3 games

0.7 points

0.3 rebounds

0.3 blocks

Sim Bhullar did not have a remarkable statistical run with the Sacramento Kings. But he still made history. He became the first NBA player of Indian descent to take the floor.

He logged time in just three games, scoring 2 points on one field goal. He totaled three minutes in those appearances, coming at the end of the 2014-15 campaign. He was the heaviest player to take the court.

Bhullar did not get get another crack at it. But at 31 years of age, the big man is still going at it. He most recently played in Taiwan.

5. Shawn Bradley, 7-Foot-6

Seasons played:

Philadelphia 76ers: 1993-95

New Jersey Nets: 1995-1996

Dallas Mavericks: 1996-2005

Stats:

832 games

8.1 points

6.3 rebounds

0.6 steals

2.5 blocks

Among all the giants, Shawn Bradley logged the most run in the NBA, appearing in 832 regular season games across 13 years. He was a regular in rotations throughout his time and wound up blocking over 2,000 shots in his time on the floor.

He made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons while with the Mavs, including being a primary starter in the 2001 team. He was picked No. 2 in 1993 by the 76ers and wasted no time making an impact.

Bradley had a memorable run in the league and is fondly remembered by Mavericks, 76ers and Nets fans.

A spinal cord injury suffered in a bike crash tragically paralyzed Bradley permanently in 2021.

4. Yao Ming, 7-Foot-6

Seasons played:

Houston Rockets: 2002-2009, 2010-11

Stats:

486 games

19 points

9.2 rebounds

1.6 assists

1.9 blocks

Accolades:

8-time All-Star

5-time All-NBA

Hall of Fame

Yao Ming was the first pick in the 2002 NBA draft. The 7-foot-6 Chinese big fella made the Rockets relevant again. He is well known not only for his ability, but for helping to bring international attention to the game. He was one of the real pioneers of the game.

But the accolades also speak for themselves. Eight All-Star games. Five All-NBA nods. A spot in the Hall of Fame. Injuries limited him to less than 500 games and he never advanced to a conference finals, but he helped the team to a 22-game win streak during the 2007-08 season.

A foot injury suffered during the team’s playoff run in 2009 ultimately spelled doom for his career, as he would play just five games over the next two seasons.

Play

But when we think back on Yao Ming, we remember an NBA legend who made the game international. Who dazzled when he was healthy with incredible footwork and rim protection. And who even had a moment with Shaq.

3. Tacko Fall, 7-Foot-6

Seasons played:

Stats:

37 games

2.2 points

2.4 rebounds

0.8 blocks

67.3% FG

From the time he first entered the league, Tacko Fall was a fan favorite. From Boston to Cleveland, that continued to ring true. Unfortunately for him, that doesn’t mean he was guaranteed to get any minutes.

Fall was an elite rim protector during his time at UCF, including being a one time AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Hid offensive game never took off though, and he never shot more than six times per game.

Fall’s time with the NBA lasted for three seasons, and he had a brief stint with an NBL team, the NZ Breakers, in the preseason. The team faced off with the Utah Jazz.

As of now, Fall is not rostered in any league worldwide.

2. Manute Bol, 7-Foot-7

Seasons played:

Stats:

624 games

2.6 points

4.2 rebounds

3.3 blocks

40.7% FG

Accolades: 1985-86 All-Defense

When people bring up Manute Bol in conversation, they will rarely mention the fact that he averaged fewer than 3 points per game. They will remember that one day with the Bullets when the co-tallest player in NBA history made six 3-pointers in one half.

Play

He was one of the best rim protectors to ever take the floor, with an All-Defense nod to show for it. Spending time with four different teams, Bol made an impact in the league but did just as much outside of it, including frequent trips to Sudan to help rebuild villages through various fundraisers.

Manute Bol unfortunately died in 2010 at the young age of 47.

His son, Bol Bol continues the family legacy, as he’s now in his sixth year in the association.

1. Gheorghe Mureșan, 7-Foot-7

Seasons played:

1993-1997: Washington Bullets

1998-2000: New Jersey Nets

Stats:

307 games

9.8 points

6.4 rebounds

1.5 blocks

0.6 steals

57.3% FG

64.4% FT

Accolades: 1995-96 Most Improved Player

The first four seasons of Gheorghe Mureşan’s career saw him play in most of the games for the Washington Bullets. He was even named the most improved player during the 1995-96 season, when he averaged 15 points, nearly 10 rebounds, and a career-high 2.3 blocks per game.

Injuries kept him out of the league in 1997-98, and he was able to play just 31 games in two years for the Nets after coming back. He had some high highs, but his time was not long.

Off the court, Mureşan even appeared in a few movies. Check out his IMDb page.

The 91-inch former center is tied with Manute Bol for the tallest in NBA history.

Beware. The list may change next year. Florida’s Olivier Rioux stands at 7-foot-9, which would make him the biggest player in history. If he plays well enough to earn a spot in the NBA, this list will need an update.