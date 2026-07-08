Toronto Raptors Officially Announce Signing Of 12-Year NBA Player

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors officially announced the signing of Kyle Anderson.

The former UCLA star spent last season playing for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He had averages of 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range in 43 games.

The Raptors wrote (via X): “Welcome to the team, Kyle Anderson 🤝”

Looking At Anderson

Anderson was the 30th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors over 12 seasons in the NBA.

His career averages are 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range in 757 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the terms of his contract earlier this month.

Charania wrote (on July 2): “Free agent forward Kyle Anderson has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Anderson enters his 13th NBA season providing depth to the Raptors roster, and reunites with former San Antonio teammate Kawhi Leonard.”

Anderson also brings a strong level of experience to Toronto, as he has appeared in 76 NBA playoff games (nine starts).

He made the Western Conference finals with the Spurs (2015) and Timberwolves (2024).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@backyard_dj: “The raptors are going to conference finals this season”

@RaptorsLead: “Since the new League Year started the Raptors have posted about the Slo-Mo signing and the Lowry jersey retirement / one-day contract… Where’s the Kawhi post? What’s the holdup??”

@DcntrlzdCnvctn: “Raps fans are underrating this signing!”

Etienne Catalan: “Kyle Anderson (@KyleAnderson5) will wear No. 13 for the #Raptors. Number last worn by Jordan Nwora in 2024. #NBA”

Looking At The Raptors

The Raptors are coming off a season where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference since winning the 2019 title.