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Toronto Raptors Officially Announce Signing Of 12-Year NBA Player

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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 2: Head coach of the Toronto Raptors Darko Rajakovic speaks during media day on October 2, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors officially announced the signing of Kyle Anderson.

The former UCLA star spent last season playing for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He had averages of 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range in 43 games.

The Raptors wrote (via X): “Welcome to the team, Kyle Anderson 🤝”

Looking At Anderson

GettyHarrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs and Kyle Anderson #12 of the Minnesota Timberwolves battle for rebounding position in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 6, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Anderson was the 30th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors over 12 seasons in the NBA.

His career averages are 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range in 757 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the terms of his contract earlier this month.

Charania wrote (on July 2): “Free agent forward Kyle Anderson has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. Anderson enters his 13th NBA season providing depth to the Raptors roster, and reunites with former San Antonio teammate Kawhi Leonard.”

GettyKyle Anderson #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket past Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers during a 99-88 Clippers win at Crypto.com Arena on December 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Anderson also brings a strong level of experience to Toronto, as he has appeared in 76 NBA playoff games (nine starts).

He made the Western Conference finals with the Spurs (2015) and Timberwolves (2024).

Social Media Reacts

GettyDraymond Green #23 and Kyle Anderson #1 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on November 10, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@backyard_dj: “The raptors are going to conference finals this season”

@RaptorsLead: “Since the new League Year started the Raptors have posted about the Slo-Mo signing and the Lowry jersey retirement / one-day contract… Where’s the Kawhi post? What’s the holdup??”

@DcntrlzdCnvctn: “Raps fans are underrating this signing!”

Etienne Catalan: “Kyle Anderson (@KyleAnderson5) will wear No. 13 for the #Raptors. Number last worn by Jordan Nwora in 2024. #NBA”

Looking At The Raptors

The Raptors are coming off a season where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference since winning the 2019 title.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Raptors Officially Announce Signing Of 12-Year NBA Player

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