Blockbuster NBA Trade Proposal Lands Steph Curry With Raptors in 3-Team Deal

Hearing plenty of buzz about Steph Curry’s potential exit from the Golden State Warriors? Us too. It may not happen, it probably won’t happen — don’t drop those hopes just yet, Raptors fans! — but it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t happen.

“The Golden State Warriors have reached the point where it would make sense to trade Stephen Curry and rebuild,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Joey Akeley. “Curry would bring back a haul of players and first-round picks if traded now, but that might not be the case in a year or two. After all, he’s 38. If he shows significant decline this season, his trade value will drop.”

Curry, 38, remains elite. His team does not. It has not been for years. The Warriors have been a play-in team virtually every year since winning the 2022 NBA title. With the way this offseason has gone, seeing Golden State end up there again next April won’t be at all surprising, especially now that, as Warriors insider Monte Poole notes, the team is beginning to focus more on preparing for life after Curry.

“Dub Nation had been warned that 2026-27 was lining up as a “gap year.” The offseason focus would be on internal development rather than external additions,” Poole wrote. “Do not expect gifts in July. None came. Austerity always is disappointing, as it lays a welcome mat for ennui.”

The Raptors Must Swoop in to Save Steph Curry and Build a New NBA Finals Contender

Maybe Curry could end his career the same way his father once did. Could Toronto get three seasons out of him, just as the Raptors did with the elder Curry two decades ago?

Here is a blockbuster three-team trade proposal that brings Curry to Canada.

Raptors receive: Steph Curry and Caleb Martin

Warriors receive: Immanuel Quickley, P.J. Washington, Ja’Kobe Walter, a 2028 first round pick (via TOR) and two second round picks (via TOR)

Mavericks receive: RJ Barrett

Why The Deal Works for Everyone

The Warriors pick up two stars in their primes and a potential future star in the 21-year-old Walter. Golden State could retain Washington and Quickley as they play more featured roles and build up their trade value. From there, the team could flip both players into additional assets. That would be the best case scenario (and a realistic one), turning Curry into a long-term asset pipeline.

The Mavs unload a major contract and take a significant first step in clearing a frontcourt logjam. They replace Washington with Barrett, who is on a larger deal, yes, but at least that money would be going toward the backcourt, where Dallas could use more help anyway. More importantly, the move gives the Mavs much-needed clarity up front.

Meanwhile, if the Raptors officially land Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers, they suddenly have two veteran superstars, two luminaries of their era, leading a roster full of young talent and defensive standouts. With Curry, Leonard and Scottie Barnes manning the league’s newest Big Three, Toronto would have all the tools to capture the Eastern Conference title next season.

As for the Warriors, many fans are frustrated with the team for not prioritizing winning in what seem to be Curry’s final years in the NBA. The recent reports all but confirm Golden State doesn’t see itself as a title contender next season. Is that being fair to their two-time league MVP, one of the greatest players ever, who is still looking to enhance his legacy?

“What Lacob wants to do and this might get Warriors’ fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Stephen Curry. I don’t know how possible that is. But Lacob has a very keen interest in, ‘This organization’s going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after him. I don’t think it’s going to be as good myself. But that’s what he wants to do,” said Warriors insider Tim Kawakami on the “TK Show.”

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently said the franchise would be open to moving Curry if the 12-time All-Star were to request a trade.

Raptors fans would welcome you, Steph. Maybe go ahead and ask Golden State to make it happen.