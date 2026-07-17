DeMar DeRozan’s Toronto Raptors Reunion Gets Massive Update

The Toronto Raptors could be getting DeMar DeRozan back after all, as a new update about the team’s interest level has been revealed by an NBA insider.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Raptors are interested in signing free agent DeRozan this offseason amid the trade limbo involving Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

DeRozan has been rumored to several teams since securing a release from the Sacramento Kings last month. The teams expressing the most concrete interest include the Miami Heat, and the Detroit Pistons.

DeRozan played nine seasons in Toronto from the 2009-2010 NBA season through the 2017-2018 NBA season. He was drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in 2009.

DeMar DeRozan Could Play Alongside Kawhi Leonard Next NBA Season

DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018, in exchange for a package headlined by Kawhi Leonard, who led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA championship in 2019. He then signed with the LA Clippers before being traded back to the Raptors last month in a deal that is now in limbo as the NBA investigates the Clippers and Leonard.

If he signs with the Raptors, DeRozan would be teammates with Leonard for eight years since being traded with one another. However, the Raptors will have to wait for the NBA’s resolution of Leonard’s salary cap issue.

DeRozan spent two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, serving as a key veteran scorer and playmaker before the team waived him.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game while logging 31.2 minutes a night. However, most of it was played with less meaning, considering that the Kings were at the back end of the Western Conference standings, winning only 22 games.

DeMar DeRozan Has Interest To Go Back With Toronto Raptors

DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors have mutual interests, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer said that DeRozan could find himself back in Toronto in a veteran minimum contract next season.

“He’s almost certainly going to be on a vet minimum somewhere else. Could it be Toronto?” Fischer said in a livestream with Bleacher Report.

“DeMar has interest in going back to the Raptors, but I think DeMar’s most likely landing spots are going to be teams that don’t get LeBron James.”

DeRozan, however, will have to wait for LeBron James’ big free agency decision to fully understand the market for him.

“I think the Miamis, Cleveland, Golden State, I think those teams are all going to be in the play for him if they don’t get LeBron,” Fischer said. “You can add him to the docket of the Khris Middletons, the Bradley Beals, whoever, these vet minimum guys that are kind of waiting to see what happens with LeBron [James] first.”

DeRozan will be going 37 years old next season. He would be playing in his 18th season in the league. Despite his age, he remained a valuable scoring option for the Kings last season.

For now, he waits to see how the rest of the free agency field plays out to determine teams’ true interest levels.