DeMar DeRozan Sparks Toronto Raptors Reunion Buzz

The Toronto Raptors‘ championship era may not be finished telling its story.

Only days before franchise icon Kyle Lowry is expected to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Raptor, NBA insider Jake Fischer says another member of Toronto’s most memorable generation could be eyeing a return.

DeMar DeRozan.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream Monday, Fischer said DeRozan has subtly hinted on social media that he would welcome a reunion with the franchise where he spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career.

“The Clippers, though, to my understanding, are not in on DeMar DeRozan,” Fischer said. “But he has, on social media, started to put out some type of messaging that maybe he’d be interested in a reunion up north with Toronto.”

The comments came only hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Sacramento Kings waived DeRozan, making the six-time All-Star one of the top remaining free agents.

The Raptors’ Greats Could Reunite

Fischer noted the timing feels almost surreal.

Toronto has already welcomed back Kawhi Leonard, whose arrival in the 2018 blockbuster trade for DeRozan led directly to the Raptors’ first NBA championship.

Now, Lowry is expected to sign a ceremonial one-day contract Tuesday before retiring as the player many consider the greatest Raptor in franchise history.

“DeMar, of course, was the piece out the door for Kawhi in that big 2018 trade that led to the 2019 championship,” Fischer said.

“We’ll see what happens there.”

The possibility of DeRozan returning adds another emotional layer to an offseason already defined by nostalgia in Toronto.

A Franchise Icon

Long before the championship, DeRozan helped transform the Raptors into one of the Eastern Conference’s most consistent contenders.

Selected ninth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, he spent nine seasons with the organization, earning four All-Star selections while forming one of the NBA’s best backcourts alongside Lowry.

Together, they ushered in the “We The North” era, culminating in a 59-win season in 2017-18 before then-president Masai Ujiri made the difficult decision to trade DeRozan for Leonard.

The move broke DeRozan’s heart.

It also delivered the Raptors’ first championship.

Despite the painful ending, DeRozan has repeatedly expressed his affection for Toronto, its fans and the city that helped shape his career.

Could the Raptors Make Sense for DeRozan?

Whether a reunion actually materializes remains uncertain.

Toronto has not publicly been linked to DeRozan since he became a free agent, and no report has indicated the Raptors are actively pursuing him.

Fischer’s comments instead suggest the interest may currently be coming from DeRozan’s side.

At 37 next month, the veteran scorer would bring leadership, familiarity and one of the NBA’s most accomplished offensive games to a Raptors team blending established veterans with a promising young core.

For a franchise entering what many have called a new “Raptors renaissance,” the basketball fit is only part of the equation.

The symbolism could be just as powerful.

Lowry is returning home to say goodbye.

Kawhi is back where history was made.

And now, for the first time since the trade that changed everything, DeRozan may be signaling that he would welcome coming home, too.