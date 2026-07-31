DeMar DeRozan’s Cryptic IG Post Has Raptors Fans Buzzing

DeMar DeRozan did not mention the Toronto Raptors.

He did not mention free agency, either.

One grainy Instagram Story was enough.

DeRozan stirred Raptors fans Friday after posting a workout clip in black shorts featuring a small red logo near the left leg. Some viewers believed it resembled Toronto’s familiar claw mark. Others saw the USC logo, a nod to DeRozan’s college roots. A few identified everything from Atlanta to Houston.

The debate spread quickly across social media.

DeRozan paired the clip with Nipsey Hussle’s “Stucc in the Grind” but offered no explanation. That only added to the mystery surrounding one of the most recognizable players still available late in free agency.

The image proved nothing.

The timing, however, was impossible for Toronto fans to ignore.

DeMar DeRozan, Raptors Have Discussed Reunion

The interest is not entirely imagined.

The Toronto Star’s Doug Smith reported July 14 that DeRozan would welcome a Raptors reunion “if everything works out.” Smith added that Toronto’s front office had considered the possibility and that communication had taken place directly and through back channels.

The obstacles were significant then. They remain significant now.

Toronto could offer DeRozan only the $3.8 million veteran minimum under its current cap structure. The Raptors also would need to create a roster spot while preserving flexibility beneath the league’s apron restrictions.

The basketball role may be an even larger issue.

DeRozan would likely come off the bench in Toronto for the first time in his career. That would be a major adjustment for a player who remains productive and sits roughly 2,000 points shy of breaking into the NBA’s top 10 in career scoring.

A reduced role could slow that pursuit.

Smith reported that people close to DeRozan had encouraged him to consider the transition. Money was not expected to be the deciding factor, despite DeRozan losing roughly $26 million when Sacramento waived him.

His opportunity would matter.

So would his place in Toronto’s rotation.

Kawhi Leonard Delay Complicates Toronto’s Plans

The Raptors’ situation has changed since Smith’s report.

Toronto’s pending trade for Kawhi Leonard remains stalled while the NBA reviews allegations of salary-cap circumvention involving Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Until that matter is resolved, the Raptors have less clarity about their roster, finances and available minutes.

That uncertainty makes any immediate DeRozan reunion difficult to forecast.

He also has options elsewhere.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported this week that Miami, Denver and Cleveland have expressed interest in DeRozan. Those teams could offer a clearer path to meaningful minutes and, potentially, more money than Toronto.

Miami has continued searching for another scorer after missing out on LeBron James. Denver remains in the market for veteran help around its championship core. Cleveland has also explored experienced additions after losing James to Philadelphia.

Toronto offers something different.

History.

DeRozan spent nine seasons with the Raptors and helped transform them from a rebuilding franchise into a regular Eastern Conference contender. His trade to San Antonio in 2018 brought Leonard to Toronto and ultimately preceded the franchise’s first championship.

The connection has never disappeared.

That is why a tiny red logo became an offseason event.

Perhaps the shorts represented the Raptors. Perhaps they represented USC. Perhaps they meant nothing at all.

Until DeRozan chooses his next team, Toronto will keep looking for clues.