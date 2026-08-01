Dillon Brooks’ 3-Word Reaction to Kawhi Leonard Raptors Trade Says It All

The Toronto Raptors‘ long-discussed pursuit of Kawhi Leonard continues to face uncertainty as the NBA’s salary-cap circumvention investigation remains unresolved. While Toronto has maintained interest in bringing the 2019 Finals MVP back to the franchise, the ongoing league review has prevented any progress on a proposed deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers star.

The latest reaction came from NBA veteran Dillon Brooks during a livestream in Toronto. Brooks was asked about Leonard potentially returning to the Raptors and delivered a brief but notable response. Although the comment did not constitute an official update, it quickly circulated online as speculation about Leonard’s future continued.

Dillon Brooks responds to Kawhi Leonard Toronto Raptors speculation

Brooks made the remark while appearing on streamer N3ON’s livestream at The Real McCoy burger restaurant in Toronto.

During the conversation, N3ON said, “Raptors did get Kawhi.” Brooks immediately replied, “It’s not happening.” N3ON responded, “No way.”

The exchange lasted only a few seconds but drew widespread attention because of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Leonard’s status.

Brooks’ comment does not provide official information regarding the trade discussions. However, it came as Toronto continues evaluating whether to move forward while the NBA’s investigation remains open.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently addressed the situation, explaining that the league did not stop the trade from taking place.

“The league did not pause the trade,” Silver said. “The parties to the trade made a decision not to go forward, given that the investigation remained open and any possible impact on Kawhi or his contract was yet to be known.”

The NBA also informed teams in writing that any future disciplinary action or suspension arising from the investigation would remain attached to Leonard, even if he were traded.

That guidance became a key factor in Toronto’s decision not to proceed with the transaction while the investigation continues.

NBA investigation remains key obstacle for Kawhi Leonard and Toronto Raptors

The investigation centers on claims of a $28 million off-the-books salary cap circumvention arrangement linked to the financial firm Aspiration.

According to the information provided, after receiving clarification from the league that any potential penalties would transfer with Leonard, Toronto chose not to complete the trade rather than assume the possible competitive and financial risks associated with future league discipline.

As a result, Leonard remains with the Clippers while the Raptors continue waiting for greater clarity before reconsidering any move.

Leonard’s offseason has also generated attention away from basketball.

According to Tim White, an investigative reporter and managing editor at WPRI 12/Target 12, Leonard is one of the previously undisclosed investors behind Rhode Island FC and its taxpayer-funded soccer stadium project in Pawtucket.

White reported, “We can now reveal that Kawhi Leonard is a secret investor in Rhode Island FC and the new soccer stadium in Pawtucket.”

He added that Leonard created two limited liability companies connected to the project in 2024 before Rhode Island FC owner and stadium developer Brett Johnson confirmed that Leonard, his uncle, and then-agent were investors.

According to White, Johnson said Leonard was interested in helping develop affordable housing in Rhode Island, although no housing units have been completed through the stadium project so far.

For now, however, Leonard’s basketball future remains tied to the outcome of the NBA investigation.

Neither the Raptors nor the Clippers have announced any change in Leonard’s status, and no agreement has been finalized. Brooks’ response has simply become the latest public reaction to a trade that remains on hold while the league continues its review.