Ex-Toronto Raptors Forward Opens Up On Gambling Addiction After NBA Lifetime Ban

Former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter has been banned for life in the NBA since being involved in a gambling scandal in April 2024. Porter has now opened up about what happened to him.

Porter was talking on “Hey Henry TV” and got candid about his gambling addiction. Porter said that his NBA exit is a blessing in disguise for him, considering that it stopped him from gambling.

“The last two years have been really hard. Obviously, I had a very public story. I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Porter said. “That was the last day I ever gambled. Since then, I’ve started repairing relationships with people I hurt so much because of my addiction. It’s been a tough journey, but it’s also been a very restorative one.”

Jontay Porter Is Permanently Banned In The NBA

The NBA permanently banned Porter two years ago following an investigation that revealed he violated the league’s gaming rules. The probe found that Porter disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, bet on NBA games, and intentionally limited his own participation in games to influence the outcome of prop bets.

Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2024, admitting that he took himself out of games with fake injuries to ensure the “under” bets placed by his associates would hit.

Porter played 26 games and started five of them in Toronto during the 2023-2024 NBA season. Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 13.8 minutes with the Raptors.

Porter is currently free on a $3-million bond while awaiting federal sentencing for his role in an NBA game-fixing scandal.

Jontay Porter is the younger brother of NBA player Michael Porter Jr.. Both brothers are part of a large family with deep roots in basketball, though their professional careers have taken drastically different parts of the world.

Porter, who is just 26 years old, is currently playing in the United States Basketball League (USBL) while awaiting federal sentencing.

Michael Porter Jr. Reveals Transformative Talk With Brother Jontay Porter

Michael Porter Jr, who now plays with the Brooklyn Nets, revealed that he had a transformative talk with his brother Jontay Porter in a podcast recording last year.

According to Porter Jr., the two’s conversations felt like a therapy session as it was the first time they had ever talked about the situation surrounding the former Raptors forward.

“He recently actually got on my podcast. We haven’t put it out yet. We’re not able to put anything out at this time. But we did sit down to have a three-hour conversation,” Porter Jr. said.

“It was like a therapy session for us because as brothers that was the first time we sat down and really had a full conversation about what really happened, him being super honest and transparent about the entire thing. And it was great,” he added.

According to multiple reports, prosecutors have estimated Jontay Porter could face 3 to 4 years in federal prison.

For now, he gets to play in other leagues, but not in the NBA. Meanwhile, Porter Jr. will continue his career with Brooklyn, where he has blossomed as a star.