Raptors Knew They Could be Held Responsible in Aspiration Scandal Before Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Toronto Raptors made the decision to trade for Kawhi Leonard. They did so without having a full understanding of the final findings of the Aspiration investigation. That investigation continues to be ongoing, and has been for the last 10 months.

Toronto is largely expected to sign Leonard to a contract extension, as long as the trade goes through. On Thursday, it was reported that the trade was on hold because Toronto could have consequences based on the findings of the investigation if penalties are to be levied.

According to one insider, the Raptors knew this was a possibility long before they decided to actually trade for Leonard.

Insider Claims Raptors Knew They Could Possibly Face Penalties by Trading for Kawhi Leonard

According to Eric Koreen of The Athletic, the Raptors knew that this was a possibility way before they traded for Leonard.

“To be clear, per sources briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the league’s probe is ongoing, the NBA informed the Raptors several days before the deal was agreed on that they would be proceeding at their own risk. The Raptors would assume the risk for any penalties levied against Leonard (but not the Clippers) if the trade was completed and then Leonard’s contract was voided,” Korren wrote.

Toronto clearly knew the risks before it made this trade. To pretend that they were just now finding out about this is ridiculous, based on this report. That means that Toronto was okay assuming this risk way before the trade was actually executed with the Clippers.

Now, the trade is on hold until the investigation wraps up. At this point, there is still no timetable for this to be finished. The investigation has been going on for 10 months, and there is still no end in sight. Based on the statements released by both teams, it must be close to being finished.

Toronto is Fine Rolling the Dice on Kawhi Leonard

Regardless of what the findings of the investigation are, the Raptors are taking a massive gamble by trading for him. Leonard is someone who is incredibly injury-prone. Last season was only the second time since 2016-17 that he had played at least 65 games.

With Leonard being healthy, he had perhaps the best season of his career in 2025-26. Still, there is no guarantee that he will be able to keep himself healthy for the Raptors. It’s a massive gamble for Toronto to make, especially with the number of assets they are giving up.

The last time Toronto traded for Leonard, he helped them win their first NBA championship. That was the ultimate gamble, and it paid off. Arguably, this is a bigger gamble because of what being wrong could do to the team’s future, both financially and on the court.