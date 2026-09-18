Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Raptors Add Kawhi Leonard Best Friend To Coaching Staff

  • 119 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven
Getty
TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Toronto Raptors Player Development Coach Jeremy Castleberry celebrates with Kawhi Leonard #2 following his buzzer beater shot to win Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

One of Kawhi Leonard’s closest confidants is rejoining the Toronto Raptors as the team looks to please their newly acquired superstar. 

According to the team’s announcement, Leonard’s best friend Jeremy Castleberry rejoined the Raptors coaching staff, coinciding with Leonard’s return to Toronto for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

Castleberry was part of the finalized coaching lineup under head coach Darko Rajakovic, which also included former Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. 

Jeremy Castleberry And Kawhi Leonard’s Basketball History

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven
GettyTORONTO, ON – MAY 12: Toronto Raptors Player Development Coach Jeremy Castleberry celebrates with Kawhi Leonard #2 following his buzzer beater shot to win Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Castleberry and Leonard share a deep personal history, having been close friends since they were 14 years old. Their journey includes playing together on the AAU circuit, as high school teammates at Martin Luther King High School, and later at San Diego State University.

Throughout Leonard’s professional career, Castleberry has consistently been a part of his inner circle and his teams’ coaching staff.

With the San Antonio Spurs, Castleberry joined the staff as a video room coordinator under Gregg Popovich.

He then followed Leonard to Toronto for the 2018-2019 season, capturing an NBA championship, the franchise’s first-ever. 

Castleberry moved with Leonard to Los Angeles in 2019, spending seven seasons with the Clippers as an assistant coach.

Now, he returns to Toronto to continue being a close aide for Leonard, who is expected to carry a hefty load with the Raptors next season. 

The front bench features lead assistant coaches Pat Delany, Jama Mahlalela, and Silas. Supporting them on the bench is Matt Vest, who has been elevated to assistant coach, alongside returning assistant coaches Ivo Simovic, Vin Bhavnani, Eric Khoury, Jim Sann, Mery Andrade, and the returning Castleberry.

The video coordination and player development group is led by Ike Azotam and Kareem Elliott, who are joined by new additions Stephane Ingo, Isiah Price, and Aidan Wilson.

Kawhi Leonard Is Not Chasing An NBA Championship In Toronto

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers controls the ball against Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs at Intuit Dome on April 02, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kawhi Leonard is not chasing an NBA championship in Toronto. Instead, he cited his son for why he joined the Raptors via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. 

“I’m not really championship-chasing, trying to find the best team I could win. I didn’t want to put on a thousand jerseys,” said Leonard in a Raptors video. “My son was born here. He’s been asking me forever when he’s going to come back. Now he’s back, and he’s able to see it rather than me telling him the great stories.”

“I’m not here to take over anything. I want to help your vision, help Scottie; I just want to win. If it’s Scottie’s team, it’s his team. I just want to do whatever it takes to help you guys win.”

Leonard’s 2019 made him a legend in Toronto. Now, he returns to be the leader of an emerging young core led by Scottie Barnes after they finished sixth in the regular season last year and lost in the first round. 

Even at 35 years old, Leonard showed no signs of slowing down after averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 50.5% shooting last season.

“I think we got a great chance,” Leonard said. “This group played great last year. I watched them a lot, and I’m going to watch more film in the summer to see how I can help. Scottie Barnes has shown his talents over the last two or three years… he’s going to be a problem this coming year.”

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Toronto Raptors Add Kawhi Leonard Best Friend To Coaching Staff

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x