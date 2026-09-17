Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Trade From Clippers to Raptors

Two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard had only one destination in mind when he parted ways with the LA Clippers this summer: a return to the Toronto Raptors.

In his first interview since the trade, the controversial superstar opened up about choosing to return to the franchise — and the city — that wholeheartedly embraced him during his championship-winning 2018–19 season.

“I’m not really championship chasing. … I didn’t want to put on a thousand jerseys,” Leonard told “Open Gym,” via The Athletic’s Eric Koreen.

“This city took a liking to my family, and I took a liking to this city. I really liked it,” he continued. “My son was born here, and he’s been asking me forever when he’s going to come back. Now he’s back, and he’s able to see it rather than me tell him the great stories that happened.”

Kawhi Leonard Ready to Work

The future Hall of Famer has lost goodwill among fans and former players alike for the manner in which he departed from the Clippers. Many felt that he should have been bit with a harsher penalty than $700,000 for his role in the salary cap circumvention scandal that rocked the Clippers franchise, leaving it with a bleak future.

The trade to Toronto was nearly derailed after the NBA warned the Raptors they would face steep penalties if the contract was voided or if Leonard was suspended. Toronto halted the deal on June 30 pending the league’s investigation, but official paperwork was informally finalized earlier this week.

Leonard, though, is just ready to go to work by putting the past behind him.

“This city always gave me love and showed support from everybody. I’m happy that they love what I did here,” Leonard said of his return to Toronto. “I gave this city everything. I was coming in that year injured, and I just gave them my all.

“Hopefully they embrace me back and (I) give them all again, and we can make something special happen once again.”

Kawhi Leonard Excited About Raptors

Last year, the Raptors took a major leap, going from a 30-52 to a 46-36 team under the leadership of young All-Star Scottie Barnes. At one point, the Raptors, who finished as the fifth seed, were in serious contention to finish as a top-3 team in the East, but late-season injuries derailed their momentum. In the playoffs, they pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a tough Game 7 in the first round, gaining invaluable experience.

Watching from afar, Leonard knew the Raptors had something special. Specifically, he’s excited to play alongside Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles.

“You know I’m competitive,” said the 7-time All-Star.

“I think we’ve got a great chance. This group played great last year. I watched them a lot. … You’ve got Scottie Barnes, (he) showed his talents over the past two, three years. He’s become an All-Star. He’s going to be a problem this next coming year.

“I love the young guy (Collin Murray-Boyles),” added Leonard. “He brings a lot of energy to the team, shows relentlessness on the court, not scared of nobody.”

Back in 2019, Kawhi was the clear-cut alpha in Toronto, even while Kyle Lowry ran the point and led the locker room. But returning to the 6IX, Leonard gets the new reality: this is Scottie Barnes’ team now.

“If it’s Scottie’s team, it’s his team,” Leonard told coach Raptors coach Darko Rajaković during the documentary-styled interview.

“I want to do whatever it takes to help you guys.”

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors open their season on Oct. 21, hosting the Chicago Bulls.