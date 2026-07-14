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Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Under Investigation for Another Endorsement Deal

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers complains to a referee against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Intuit Dome on February 04, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors have a trade set up to bring in Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers. It’s a deal that could end up possibly make them one of the favorites in the East. Right now, it’s on hold as the Aspiration scandal is still being investigated.

Toronto decided to hold off on the trade until the investigation was complete so that they didn’t have to face any repercussions. The investigation is still going on. There is no clear end date for when the NBA will release its findings of the investigation, either.

Now, the Clippers and Leonard are under investigation for even more possible wrongdoing.

GettyLos Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles the ball in a game. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Raptors Forward Kawhi Leonard Under Investigation Again

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the NBA has opened up a second investigation into Leonard.

“Not only has Wachtell Lipton, the league’s go-to law firm hired to conduct the inquiry, inspected if the Clippers circumvented the NBA salary cap by facilitating a sponsorship deal for Leonard with Aspiration, it has also looked into whether the Clippers improperly covered expenses for Leonard but were not reimbursed for them, those sources said. And the firm has examined if Leonard had a previously unreported endorsement deal with another company, those sources said,” wrote Vorkunov.

That would further delay the possibility that the Raptors actually acquire Leonard in a trade. Toronto wants to make sure that they don’t have any possible issues if his contract were to be voided. If that were the penalty, then this trade likely would not go through.

The Clippers continue to deny knowledge of any wrongdoing. Leonard has not really commented on the accusations. What is clear is that the investigation doesn’t seem to be wrapping up as quickly as both teams had hoped. This trade could be in limbo for another few weeks.

GettyLos Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard looks to pass the ball in a game. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Toronto Might have to Move on From Trading For Kawhi Leonard

At this point, it might be best if the Raptors just moved on from this trade altogether. This is part of the reason why so many teams stayed out of the Leonard trade market. Steve Ballmer and the Clippers released a statement last week that denied any wrongdoing with Leonard.

“We did not funnel money to Kawhi Leonard through Aspiration. Like many sophisticated investors, financial institutions, and business partners, we were victims of a fraud initiated by Sanberg… We remain confident that, when the facts are evaluated fairly and thoroughly, the NBA will confirm exactly what we have said from the beginning: We have not done what we are accused of doing.”

Many teams around the league are watching carefully to see what happens with this situation. Toronto will find out sooner than many, and then they will decide how to move forward with the decisions they have made in the offseason. It is unclear what the possible punishment would be if Leonard is found guilty of these allegations.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Under Investigation for Another Endorsement Deal

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