Report: Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks With Raptors Gain Major Momentum

NBA free agency officially opens Monday evening, but trade activity has already dominated the league’s offseason. One of the biggest storylines continues to center on Kawhi Leonard, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors engaged in discussions that could reunite the two-time Finals MVP with the franchise he led to the 2019 NBA championship.

The possibility of a Leonard return to Toronto comes as teams across the league reshape their rosters before the new league year. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer shared a significant update on negotiations in their latest edition of “The Stein Line”, while additional reporting has shed light on what the Raptors may be willing to offer in a potential blockbuster.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer Say Kawhi Leonard Trade Talks Have ‘Momentum’

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer in “The Stein Line”, discussions between the Clippers and Raptors remain active and are moving in a positive direction.

“League sources say that the Clippers and Raptors, meanwhile, have remained in serious dialogue about a deal to send Leonard back to Canada in talks first revealed Sunday by The Stein Line,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

The insiders added that “sources briefed on the state of talks conveyed a sense of clear momentum in the teams’ discussions.”

Leonard spent just one season in Toronto, but it was one of the most memorable campaigns in franchise history. He guided the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship while earning NBA Finals MVP honors before departing in free agency to join the Clippers.

Now entering the final season of his contract worth $50.3 million, Leonard could either remain in Los Angeles, negotiate an extension with the Clippers, or return to Toronto if the two teams reach an agreement.

Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reported Monday that Toronto has put together a package centered on Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a future first-round draft pick. However, Azarly added that the Clippers have rejected offers to this point and are seeking forward Collin Murray-Boyles as part of any potential trade.

Ingram would represent the centerpiece of Toronto’s offer. The 28-year-old earned All-Star honors in 2026 after averaging 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Dick, meanwhile, is viewed as a younger developmental piece despite averaging 6.0 points last season after showing greater offensive production during the 2024-25 campaign.

Los Angeles Clippers Not Pursuing Jaylen Brown Amid Kawhi Leonard Talks

While speculation has linked the Clippers to several star players this offseason, Stein and Fischer reported that Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is not among the organization’s current targets.

“Sources say that the Clippers, whether or not their talks with the Raptors progress all the way to a completed deal, have not pursued Boston’s Jaylen Brown this offseason,” they wrote. “The sources added that the Clippers aren’t planning to make a run at the Celtics’ MVP candidate.”

That update narrows the Clippers’ focus as they continue evaluating Leonard’s future.

Toronto has emerged as the most prominent destination because of Leonard’s history with the franchise and the expectation, according to previous reports, that he would be open to signing an extension if a deal is completed.

Leonard also enters the offseason following one of the healthiest campaigns of his Clippers tenure. Despite his lengthy injury history, the 35-year-old appeared in 72 games last season and averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game.

The Raptors appear willing to part with proven talent and future draft capital to complete a reunion, while the Clippers continue weighing whether the proposed return matches Leonard’s value.

With NBA free agency now underway and trade discussions intensifying across the league, Stein and Fischer’s latest report suggests negotiations between Toronto and Los Angeles remain among the most significant situations to watch. Whether the momentum results in an agreement remains uncertain, but talks between the two franchises continue as both sides evaluate what could become one of the offseason’s defining moves.