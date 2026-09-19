LeBron James Ex-Teammate Roasts Toronto In Kyle Lowry Party

LeBron James had been synonymous with Toronto during the mid-2010s after the all-time great payer dominated the Raptors in multiple playoff series for consecutive years. James’ dominance against Toronto gave birth to the portmanteau “LeBronto.”

Almost a decade later, the “LeBronto” roast to Toronto resurfaced courtesy of James’ former teammate and 2016 NBA champion Kevin Love.

Kevin Love Joins Kyle Lowry In Toronto Party

Love was a special guest at Kyle Lowry’s official retirement celebration, “Kyle’s Block Party,” on Saturday, where he jokingly dropped a “LeBronto” roast to the city. The Raptors fan then booed him.

“This is Kyle’s day, but isn’t this LeBronto?” Love said.

When Love took the stage as one of the featured guests, the Toronto crowd booed him immediately. The hostile reaction stems from years of intense playoff history with the Raptors, specifically when Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers repeatedly eliminated Toronto in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Raptors hosted the free daytime event at Maple Leaf Square (Jurassic Park) to celebrate Lowry’s iconic nine-season career and his special connection with Toronto. The block party followed Lowry’s official retirement announcement earlier in the summer.

At his block party, Lowry was joined by several former teammates and figures from his Toronto Raptors era, including DeMar DeRozan, Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka, Danny Green, CJ Miles, Jamal Shead, and former head coach Nick Nurse.

After LeBron left Cleveland to go to Los Angeles in 2018, the Raptors won their first-ever NBA championship in 2019 led by Kawhi Leonard, giving Lowry his lone title.

Kevin Love Credits LeBron James For His NBA Career Growth

Kevin Love cited LeBron James for his growth as a player during his time as teammates in Cleveland.

According to Love, James helped him accept a championship role during their five-year run as teammates in Cleveland.

“When I first got to Cleveland, I had bad habits,” Love said on the Dan Patrick Show in 2025. “I didn’t know what it meant to sacrifice. I didn’t truly have, in my first few years, but in my six years in Minnesota, like a vet to show me the way and to deal with adversity and to understand what it meant to be a good pro, and also a good teammate.”

“I think some of those moments, and, you know, him yelling at me and wanting me to be better was, I hope, because he saw something more in me. And I was rough around the edges. I needed to grow up in a lot of ways. I think that took looking in the mirror and understanding that things weren’t adding up as I would have liked.”

Right now, Love is actively seeking to play his 19th NBA season. He played last season with the Utah Jazz.

Interest in the veteran forward includes a potential reunion with the Minnesota Timberwolves, or a final pursuit alongside former teammate LeBron James, with links to teams like the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even if his NBA career ends in a whimper, Love will still be remembered as one of the most valuable bigs in the 2010s.