NBA Fans React To Toronto Raptors Legend Vince Carter’s Heartfelt Post

Vince Carter is one of the best players in all of NBA history.

The eight-time All-Star last played in the league during the 2019-20 season as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

He is now working in media as part of NBA on NBC.

NBA Fans React To Raptors Legend Vince Carter’s Post

Earlier this week, Carter made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 11,000 likes.

Carter wrote: “It’s hard to believe that I’ve been fortunate enough to be your dad for 21 years. It’s been a joy to watch you grow and figure out your path in life. My biggest flex is when I get that call when you need some guidance to help you conquer the world. Live it up to the fullest… I got your back always!! Love Dad 🫶🏽”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

kai carter 🤍: “soooo sweet! 🥹 thank you dad i love you! ❤️”

Michelle Carter: “So you, two, are just going to make me cry today. 😢”

@mjkisser: “This girl can legit say to anyone, “My daddy would dunk on your daddy” and ain’t ever even be lying. HBD 🔥🙏”

@kandyace: “Simply Beautiful , Simply Love Happy 21st Birthday, Blessings on Blessings 🙏🏽❤️🎂🎈🥂”

@dameizking: “Happy Birthday To Your Twin Vinsanity.”

@zeap02: “Nah this hard 🔥🙏🏾”

@_bhammy_: “I bet she can dunk and don’t even know it. Happy bday 😂”

@andrewguyspeaks: “Hey @mrvincecarter15 that’s real talk bro. Love that. Being a dad changes everything”

Austin Rivers, JR Smith, Tony Allen, Zach Randolph, Kyle Lowry, Rudy Gay, Carmelo Anthony and Jamal Crawford were among the people to like Carter’s post.

Carter’s NBA Career

Carter was the 5th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft out of UNC.

He spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Raptors (before a trade sent him to the New Jersey Nets).

All eight of his All-Star appearances came with Toronto and New Jersey.

The 49-year-old also had stops with the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns (in addition to the Raptors, Nets and Hawks) over 22 seasons.