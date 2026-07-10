Toronto Raptors Announce Signing Amid Kawhi Leonard Tension

The Toronto Raptors made a quiet roster move on July 10, announcing the signing of former Oregon center Nate Bittle while much larger franchise questions remain unresolved.

Bittle, a 7-foot center, joins Toronto on an Exhibit 10 deal and training camp invite. The Raptors’ release noted that Bittle averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks as a fifth-year senior at Oregon.

The move is not a headline-grabbing addition on its own. Exhibit 10 deals are typically low-risk training camp contracts that give teams a path to evaluate players before potentially steering them toward a G League affiliate. For Bittle, that likely means a chance to compete through Summer League and camp while trying to earn a longer look in the Raptors’ developmental pipeline.

The timing, though, is what makes the signing more interesting for Toronto.

Raptors Keep Working While Kawhi Leonard Trade Waits

The Raptors’ offseason has been dominated by the possibility of Kawhi Leonard returning to Toronto. That deal, however, is currently on hold.

The Raptors and Clippers reportedly agreed to a trade centered around Leonard on June 30, but Toronto announced that it would wait until the NBA completes its investigation into the Clippers before finalizing the move. The league informed the Raptors that they would “assume the risk” of any potential outcome affecting Leonard if the trade went through before the investigation was resolved, according to the team’s statement shared by NBA.com.

That matters because this is not a normal pending trade. NBA.com reported that the investigation concerns whether the Clippers circumvented salary-cap rules related to a $28 million endorsement contract involving Leonard and Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC.

Front Office Sports reported that Leonard is owed $50.3 million next season and would be eligible for a two-year extension worth $123.7 million, but formal extension talks with Toronto cannot begin until the trade is completed.

So while Bittle’s signing is small by NBA standards, it lands during an unusual moment: the Raptors are trying to build out the bottom of the roster while the top of their roster plan is still waiting on league process.

Nate Bittle Gives Toronto Another Developmental Big

Bittle’s appeal is straightforward. He is big, experienced and productive enough to warrant a closer look.

At Oregon, he spent five seasons developing into a high-usage frontcourt piece. His senior-year production — 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks — points to a player who can provide size, rim protection and some offensive skill in a camp setting.

That does not mean Bittle is walking into a rotation role. The more realistic path is Summer League, training camp and a potential Raptors 905 runway if Toronto likes the developmental fit. For an undrafted big, that is the opportunity: prove he can defend NBA-level actions, survive in space, rebound through contact and make quick offensive decisions.

Toronto has also had reason to keep inexpensive frontcourt options in the system. If the Leonard deal eventually goes through, the Raptors’ roster math will change again. If it does not, the team will still need camp bodies and developmental bets around its core.

Bittle fits that second category.

DeMar DeRozan Chatter Adds to Raptors’ Noisy Week

The Bittle signing also arrives while another familiar Raptors name is part of the conversation: DeMar DeRozan.

Raptors HQ recently framed DeRozan as one of the notable remaining free-agent options and asked fans whether a reunion would make sense. The outlet noted that DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steal last season while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.0% from three.

That does not mean Toronto is signing DeRozan. It does mean Raptors fans are living in a strange offseason blend of nostalgia, uncertainty and roster housekeeping.

Leonard is the franchise-altering possibility. DeRozan is the emotional what-if. Bittle is the practical transaction, the kind every team makes in July, even when larger storylines are hanging over everything else.

For Bittle, the takeaway is simple: he has an NBA door open.

For the Raptors, the move is a reminder that the offseason does not stop just because the Leonard situation is unresolved. Toronto still has to fill out Summer League, prepare for training camp and identify players who can help the organization beyond the obvious headlines.

Bittle now gets a chance to become one of those players.