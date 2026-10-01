Raptors Proposed To Trade RJ Barrett For All-NBA Center In Blockbuster Deal

The Toronto Raptors made a big splash by making a trade for NBA star Kawhi Leonard to pair him with Scottie Barnes and an overall strong roster in the Eastern Conference. But after the big move, who’s to say another trade isn’t on the table?

The Raptors expect to be competitive in the upcoming NBA season, and any Leonard storylines aside, the looming contract extension for RJ Barrett could become an issue that impacts the team.

With that, the idea of trading Barrett, and potentially a few other assets, to get one more big-name player is a reasonable scenario. Well, in the newest NBA trade proposal, Toronto does exactly that to maximize the time they have with two of the best wing defenders in the league in Leonard and Barnes.

Raptors Trade Idea Highlighted By RJ Barrett Move For Domantas Sabonis

Writing for Bleacher Report, Dan Favale outlined a blockbuster Raptors trade idea that would see the franchise move Barrett in a four-team deal to land Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

Here is his new proposal to vault Toronto into title contention:

Toronto Raptors Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Charlotte Hornets Receive: RJ Barrett

Sacramento Kings Receive: Royce O’Neale, Jakob Poeltl, Tidjane Salaün, 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Denver, L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma City and Toronto, via Toronto), Orlando’s 2028 second-round pick (via Charlotte), Toronto’s 2029 second-round pick, Phoenix’s 2031 second-round pick (via Charlotte)