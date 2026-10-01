Raptors Proposed To Trade RJ Barrett For All-NBA Center In Blockbuster Deal

The Toronto Raptors made a big splash by making a trade for NBA star Kawhi Leonard to pair him with Scottie Barnes and an overall strong roster in the Eastern Conference. But after the big move, who’s to say another trade isn’t on the table?
The Raptors expect to be competitive in the upcoming NBA season, and any Leonard storylines aside, the looming contract extension for RJ Barrett could become an issue that impacts the team.
With that, the idea of trading Barrett, and potentially a few other assets, to get one more big-name player is a reasonable scenario. Well, in the newest NBA trade proposal, Toronto does exactly that to maximize the time they have with two of the best wing defenders in the league in Leonard and Barnes.
Raptors Trade Idea Highlighted By RJ Barrett Move For Domantas Sabonis
Writing for Bleacher Report, Dan Favale outlined a blockbuster Raptors trade idea that would see the franchise move Barrett in a four-team deal to land Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.
Here is his new proposal to vault Toronto into title contention:
Toronto Raptors Receive: Domantas Sabonis
Charlotte Hornets Receive: RJ Barrett
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Pat Connaughton, Toronto’s 2029 second-round pick, $3.8 million cash (via Charlotte)
Sacramento Kings Receive: Royce O’Neale, Jakob Poeltl, Tidjane Salaün, 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Denver, L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma City and Toronto, via Toronto), Orlando’s 2028 second-round pick (via Charlotte), Toronto’s 2029 second-round pick, Phoenix’s 2031 second-round pick (via Charlotte)
There are a lot of moving pieces in Favale’s Raptors trade idea, but as he wrote, this is the framework for a realistic move if the Canadian franchise wants to take a big bet.
“Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings seem ready to go their separate ways. The Toronto Raptors can help give both of them what they want,” he wrote. “Even after the Kawhi Leonard trade, though, the Raptors still need a frontcourt upgrade—or at least an alternative to Collin Murray-Boyles-at-the-5 minutes. The historically durable Sabonis can be just that.”
Why Toronto Does A Deal For The All-NBA Center
Though Sabonis might not be the same type of player he was when getting back-to-back All-NBA honors in 2023 and 2024, his trade value is low compared to what he brings to the table, especially on the offensive end of the court.
As Favale said, this trade proposal sees the Raptors add a high-level big man for a price they would likely be willing to give up, which includes Poeltl, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick as well.
“Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamal Shead provide top-tier coverage for him. For all his flaws, Sabonis is generally a dominant defensive rebounder—an area where Toronto hasn’t ranked higher than 16th since 2016,” he wrote. “Sabonis’ work as an offensive hub is its own insulation for Kawhi’s absence.”
Even more so, Barrett has a looming extension, for which he said he’s not been in deep talks with the team about signing. The former third overall pick is eligible for a four-year, $185.6 million deal, but signs point to that not happening.
“According to league sources, the Raptors and Barrett’s long-time agent Bill Duffy have yet to sit down and have substantive conversations about the possibility of a contract extension which — in theory — could be worth as much as $185 million over four seasons,” Sportsnet’s Michael Grange wrote.
If Toronto doesn’t want to keep Barrett, trading him for someone like Sabonis could be a great decision. The big man has two years left on his current deal, and if they could move Poeltl in the process, it wouldn’t impact the Raptors’ salary cap too much in the immediate future.
If the Raptors are serious about going for a second title, making a big move like this Sabonis trade proposal might be their best chance at getting out of the East in the limited amount of time they’ll have with Leonard back as the franchise star.
Raptors Proposed To Trade RJ Barrett For All-NBA Center In Blockbuster Deal