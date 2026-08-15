Raptors Projected to Land 11x All-Star Guard if Kawhi Leonard Trade Finalizes

Kawhi Leonard has yet to land in Toronto, but if he does, the Raptors would have the opportunity to supercharge their way to NBA championship contention.

Leonard, 35, was acquired to get the Raptors where they haven’t been in seven years, when he was last with the team. But Leonard remains at the centerpiece of league speculation amid the two-time Finals MVP’s involvement in the NBA’s ongoing investigations into salary cap circumvention.

If re-acquiring Leonard meant anything for Toronto, it’s that the franchise believes it is just one major piece away from climbing the Eastern Conference mountaintop once again. But the Raptors shouldn’t stop even after landing Leonard. There is one more move out there they should make.

This Trade Idea Gives Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors Another Superstar and a Clear Path to the Finals

Adding Leonard would give the Raptors a go-to superstar on the wing. But the team would still be short of an elite playmaker. That’s why pursuing 11-time All-Star point guard James Harden, who remains one of the league’s top table-setters nearly two decades into his career, makes perfect sense for the Raptors if the Leonard trade is ratified.

Last season, Harden, 37, averaged a tick under 21 points and eight assists per game while shooting nearly 44 percent from the 3-point line as he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the conference finals. Harden’s playmaking is undeniable; it’s still Hall of Fame quality at this stage of his career. With Leonard being naturally scoring-minded, having Harden as an elite set-up man would level up the Raptors in a major way.

Here is a proposed trade framework that could send Harden to the Raptors at a reasonable price.

Raptors receive: James Harden (via sign-and-trade, three-year $115 million contract) and Craig Porter Jr.

Cavs receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and a 2029 first round pick

Lakers receive: Max Strus

Pistons receive: Jarred Vanderbilt

This trade is hypothetical and intended to make the Raptors, led by two veteran superstars, an elite defense and a handful of young rising stars, a new force in the East, while the Cavs get younger with a two-way star to replace Harden and a potential future star in Walter. The Lakers add an elite shooter off the bench, while the Pistons would strengthen their already-elite defense without giving up a single asset.

Why Detroit, Toronto, Cleveland and L.A. Do the Trade

The Lakers find a partner to take on Vanderbilt’s contract and add Strus, who shot 40 percent from the 3-point line last season, to the rotation to put more shooting around Luka Doncic.

The Pistons find themselves in one of those rare deals as a facilitator where they surrender no assets and get back a strong rotation piece. Vanderbilt’s salary comfortably fits into the Pistons’ traded player exception, meaning the team’s payroll remains unimpacted.

Meanwhile, the Cavs pick up Quickley, who is nine years younger than Harden, as a standout two-way guard. Quickley is an elite 3-point shooter and very capable on-ball creator. His ability to play off the ball would make him a better backcourt fit alongside Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland also gets its hands on a young, rising guard in Walter, who is an ideal addition after losing Dennis Schroder thanks to his youth and cheap contract.

For Toronto, it’s time to start thinking big.

With Harden and Leonard leading the way, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles representing the league’s most terrifying forward trio, the Raptors would have all the weapons to represent the East in the NBA Finals next season.

Harden is the elite playmaker who would unlock the Toronto offense. Leonard is the inevitable wing scorer. Barnes and Barrett do a little bit of everything.