Raptors Receive New DeMar DeRozan Reunion Update After Latest Report

The Toronto Raptors have yet to celebrate after agreeing to trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Kawhi Leonard. The blockbuster deal remains frozen amid the ongoing investigation involving Leonard.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have been heavily speculated to be inching toward a reunion with franchise icon DeMar DeRozan, who recently hit the open market after being waived by the Sacramento Kings.

All signs point to DeRozan waiting on standby until LeBron James chooses his next team. While there is some speculation that DeRozan may follow James wherever he goes, the former Raptors superstar has also been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and most recently the Detroit Pistons.

With Pistons Showing Interest in DeMar DeRozan, Where Does a Potential Toronto Reunion Stand?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein (via Hoopsrumors.com), the Pistons have registered interest in DeRozan, the 36-year-old six-time All-Star, while the Raptors are a “confirmed bidder.”

This is an interesting development. For multiple weeks, it was reported that the Raptors are unlikely to re-acquire DeRozan despite a storybook reunion opportunity. Raptors reporter Michael Grange noted Toronto’s limited financial flexibility as a reason why DeRozan’s return to the franchise that drafted him was unlikely.

“Kawhi is back, Kyle Lowry retires as a Raptor, could DeMar DeRozan reunion be next? Per multiple sources I’ve spoken with now, it seems unlikely, both because of the Raptors very tight cap situation and the market for a free agent DeRozan around the league,” Grange reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, Grange reinforced the long shot possibility of a DeRozan return, noting that the Raptors weren’t even positioned to hand out minimum-level contracts.

“I’ve mentioned this before, but the Raptors really aren’t in a position to offer even veteran minimum deals to free agents such as former Raptors DeMar DeRozan or Jonas Valanciunas, as much as it would make for a great story,” Grange wrote for Sportsnet.

DeRozan Will Draw Significant Interest

Stein noted that DeRozan’s market will be better understood once James makes a decision.

James, the league’s oldest player, has multiple free agents — including Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook — hanging on for a decision as they wait for the dominoes to begin falling and gain a clearer picture of the opportunities available to them.

It’s likely DeRozan ultimately lands with a contender. Last season, the three-time All-NBA performer averaged over 18 points per game and registered a 49.7% field goal percentage. Although he is past his prime and in the advanced stages of his career, DeRozan remains a high-quality offensive player capable of raising a championship contender’s ceiling.

The Pistons have only internally explored potentially pursuing DeRozan in free agency, Stein reports, but it won’t be surprising if the franchise makes a conscious effort to sign the former All-Star.

Detroit, fresh off a 60-win season, has explored avenues for a superstar trade this summer but ultimately did not pull the trigger because the franchise was unwilling to meet the high asking prices or compromise the depth and future flexibility it has built.

Because adding the former Raptor would be much cheaper, Detroit is a team to monitor for DeRozan.