Raptors Get Discouraging DeMar DeRozan Reunion Update

The feel-good reunion between DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors may be far less realistic than many fans hoped.

Only days after reports suggested the six-time All-Star would be open to returning to Toronto following his release by the Sacramento Kings, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported that the Raptors’ salary cap situation makes such a move highly unlikely—at least for now.

“I’ve mentioned this before, but the Raptors really aren’t in a position to offer even veteran minimum deals to free agents such as former Raptors DeMar DeRozan or Jonas Valanciunas, as much as it would make for a great story,” Grange wrote.

The report arrives less than a week after longtime Raptors star Kyle Lowry signed a ceremonial one-day contract before announcing his retirement with the franchise, fueling nostalgia surrounding Toronto’s championship era.

Salary Cap Creates Major Obstacle

The biggest hurdle isn’t basketball.

It’s the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

According to Grange, even signing DeRozan to a veteran minimum contract would push Toronto above the first apron because a minimum salary for a veteran counts $2.49 million against the salary cap.

The Raptors are also required to carry at least 14 standard contracts during the regular season, leaving little room for additional spending.

Grange outlined several potential workarounds.

One would involve converting second-round pick Jaden Bradley, who is currently on a two-way contract, to a standard minimum contract. Because Bradley’s deal would count only about $1.4 million against the cap, Toronto could remain below the apron.

Another possibility would be opening the season with only 13 players, something NBA rules allow for up to two weeks at a time, with a maximum of 28 days over the course of a season.

Even then, Grange believes the timing would make a reunion difficult.

“After that wriggling, they would have enough to sign someone to a veteran minimum,” Grange wrote, “but it’s hard to imagine DeRozan or Valanciunas being on the market at that point.”

Reunion Talk Gained Momentum

The latest report contrasts sharply with speculation earlier this week.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently said DeRozan had hinted on social media that he would welcome a return to Toronto after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Kings had waived the veteran forward.

“The Clippers, though, to my understanding, are not in on DeMar DeRozan,” Fischer said during a Bleacher Report livestream. “But he has, on social media, started to put out some type of messaging that maybe he’d be interested in a reunion up north with Toronto.”

The comments quickly reignited excitement among Raptors fans.

DeRozan remains one of the most beloved players in franchise history after spending the first nine seasons of his NBA career in Toronto.

The Raptors selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and he developed into a four-time All-Star while helping transform the organization into a perennial Eastern Conference contender.

Alongside Lowry, DeRozan helped establish the franchise’s “We The North” identity before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 as part of the blockbuster deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto.

That move ultimately led to the Raptors’ first NBA championship in 2019.

Raptors May Need to Wait

Grange’s report doesn’t completely eliminate the possibility of DeRozan returning.

Instead, it suggests the Raptors currently lack the financial flexibility to make it happen without additional roster maneuvering—and even then, there is no guarantee the veteran scorer would still be available.

The same cap limitations also apply to former Raptors center Jonas Valančiūnas, another fan favorite who has been mentioned as a potential reunion candidate.

For now, Toronto’s offseason nostalgia appears likely to end with Lowry’s retirement ceremony.

While DeRozan has signaled he would welcome another chapter with the franchise that drafted him, Grange’s latest reporting indicates sentiment alone may not be enough to overcome the Raptors’ salary-cap reality.