Raptors Interested in Acquiring LaMelo Ball

The Toronto Raptors are said to be interested in acquiring Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball in a trade.

There have been several trades made during the two days of the NBA Draft, as general managers all around the league have been in frequent conversations with one another.

Now, it appears the Raptors and Hornets could be closing in on a deal for Ball, the Hornets’ All-Star point guard.

Raptors Could Trade for LaMelo Ball

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Raptors and the Minnesota Timberwolves are both discussing a trade with the Hornets for Ball.

“The Timberwolves and Raptors have emerged as two of the teams with trade interest in Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, league sources tell @JakeLFischer and me. More to come,” Stein wrote on X.

Stein’s colleague Jake Fischer also chimed in, suggesting that while Ball likes being in Charlotte after the team made great improvements this year with a Play-In berth, the Hornets are shopping him.

“LaMelo Ball, sources say, has been looking forward to this upcoming Hornets season to build off of Charlotte’s momentum from 2025-26, but the Hornets are indeed engaging the trade market for their franchise guard,” Fischer wrote on X.

Raptors Have the Trade Pieces to Get LaMelo Ball

The Raptors certainly have the trade pieces to get Ball if they want.

Ball has three more years left on his contract, one that pays him $40.8 million for the coming season.

That’s a near-perfect match for the Raptors, since they can offer Brandon Ingram and his $40 million contract for Ball. Another option is Immanuel Quickley, who makes $32.5 million next season, though another player would have to be included. RJ Barrett makes $29.6 million and could also be someone who could be included in a trade for Ball. Basically, the Raptors have the pieces to get the deal done.

It is certainly interesting that the Raptors are interested in Ball, but it makes sense, as he is a star point guard who averaged 20.1 points per game last season, while averaging 20.8 points per game during his six years in the NBA.

Perhaps Raptors general manager Bobby Webster believes that Ball could be the missing piece for a Raptors team that looks to take a big step forward next year with Scottie Barnes poised for a breakout. We’ll see what ultimately happens, but it does look like Toronto is ready to make a big swing this offseason.