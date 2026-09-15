Raptors Interested in Signing 7-Year NBA Vet

The Toronto Raptors are interested in signing seven-year NBA veteran John Konchar, who is still an unrestricted free agent.

Konchar had one year left on his contract at $6.165 million, but after being salary-dumped to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Josh Green trade with the Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves decided to waive-and-stretch Konchar’s contract, taking on a $2.055 cap hit for the next three seasons.

By waiving-and-stretching Konchar’s deal, the Timberwolves were able to fit in Jonathan Kuminga’s new contract under the second apron, making it the right move for the team.

Raptors Interested in John Konchar

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Konchar is drawing interest from four teams: the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat, the Orlando Magic, and the Raptors.

“John Konchar is one of the top free agents available and has drawn interest, league sources say, from Miami, New York, Orlando and Toronto,” Stein wrote.

All four of these teams are looking to fill a depth spot on their roster, so adding a respected veteran like Konchar makes a lot of sense for all four of these clubs.

Konchar would likely be signing a veteran’s minimum deal with whatever team he does sign with, so the money is not the most important factor here. Rather, it would be about playing time and having the best chance to win the NBA Championship.

John Konchar NBA Career

Konchar was undrafted out of Purdue-Fort Wayne and first signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his NBA career in Memphis, playing in 337 games with the Grizzlies, averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in 16.9 minutes per game while becoming a fan favorite for the team.

Nicknamed “Jitty,” the Grizzlies traded Konchar to the Jazz at last year’s trade deadline as part of a bigger trade package featuring Jaren Jackson Jr. With Utah, Konchar played in 26 games, averaging 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He also had two triple-doubles with the Jazz.

In his seven-season NBA career, Konchar is a .349% shooter from the 3-point range, making him a solid option off the end of the bench.