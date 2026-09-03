Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Trade Gets Bad News After Stunning New Accusation

The NBA offseason has taken a completely different direction for the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. Both parties have been under league investigation since last year and were recently handed a verdict.

The result was a pattern of misconduct, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver handed out the heaviest franchise penalty in league history. The Clippers hierarchy was fined, but the franchise was also dealt a blow with a number of future draft capitals being revoked.

Leonard, for his part, has said he doesn’t have anything to do with improper arrangements. However, investigative journalist Pablo Torre revealed a signed Aspiration endorsement contract that lists Leonard by name.

This comes after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Leonard “did not have any knowledge of this salary cap circumvention that was going on” and that he had “given all of the power to his uncle, Dennis Robertson, for years now.”

A simple signed document doesn’t confirm Leonard had an idea, but it is strong evidence that ties him to the controversy. Torre was the first to call the red flag on the Clippers, Leonard and Aspiration. And it turned out to be a good call.

Raptors Learn Potentially Critical Kawhi Leonard Update

The Raptors are not receiving any fine but appear to also be hurt by this after agreeing to a deal to bring back Leonard. The deal was stalled, which is hardly a surprise because the league informed Toronto it would assume any risk tied to Leonard’s contract if the investigation later produced something.

With the verdict, Leonard appears to have just gotten out with a slap on the wrist and a small fine. This means that the deal to return to Toronto could become finalized.

The Clippers would have a hard time recovering from that hammer blow. They would lose Leonard if the trade with Toronto works out well. They would also lose president Steve Ballmer, who has been suspended for a year.

The Clippers were fined $30 million and stripped of first round picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033. The president of business operations and basketball operations were also suspended.

Silver and the league wanted to make a statement with this and it seems to have hit hard.

The Clippers basically dug a hole for themselves as those first round picks now eliminate future flexibility. Leonard seems to have escaped the situation if his deal becomes finalized later.

Looking Ahead for Leonard

Leonard, 35, is still a top-level performer in the league. He played 65 games in the 2025-26 season and was one of the top-scoring stars with a career-high year and was also the Clippers’ best player all season.

The Raptors first and only championship success was with Leonard in 2019. That was a long time now but something could be done with the current core of Scottie Barnes.

Leonard joining the East would more than make things interesting. There have already been much larger sweepstakes. The Raptors would turn into contenders in what would be a competitive conference ahead of the new season.

With the uncertainty over Aspiration now close to being positively settled, Leonard can turn attention to fully contribute on the floor for Toronto.

Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists last season. He would bring championship and postseason experience to the Raptors roster.