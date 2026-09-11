Raptors Get Major Kawhi Leonard Trade Update After New Clippers Development

Kawhi Leonard remains one of the biggest sweepstakes at this stage of the offseason. That shouldn’t have been the case, as the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Clippers agreed to send the two-time Finals MVP back to the franchise he carried to a championship in 2019.

That deal happened in late June and, several months later, it hasn’t been finalized. It was stalled for precautionary reasons on the Raptors side as they waited for the league’s investigation into the Clippers for salary circumvention. Leonard was the primary star in the allegations.

According to Marc Stein, that stall is no longer a roadblock and the green light to finish the move is now on the two franchises.

“Sources briefed on the situation tell TheSteinLine that the Clippers and Raptors are free at any time to co-submit for NBA approval their agreed-in-June Kawhi Leonard trade,” Stein wrote.

Given that the deal was close to the final stages, nothing would likely change in terms of structure.

Raptors Close to a Go-Ahead for Kawhi Leonard Deal?

The trade for Leonard was down to the Clippers weighing whether to commit long-term to a 35-year-old coming off a career year or cash in on his value on an expiring contract. They chose the latter and agreed to send Leonard to Toronto in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick as well as unprotected first round picks in 2031 and 2033 plus second round picks in 2030 and 2033, and a 2027 first-round pick swap.

Leonard was reportedly open to the idea of returning to Toronto, which didn’t complicate matters. The league’s investigation however complicated things as the Raptors were informed that any punishment incurred by Leonard would be handled by them should they proceed with bringing in the veteran star.

There were chances that he would have faced a major suspension or had his contract voided. Fortunately, none of that happened as the investigation ended in early September. The Clippers organization and front office executives ended up with the harsher punishments. Leonard was handed just a fine.

The Clippers had as many as five first round picks from 2029 through 2033 stripped. Owner Steve Ballmer was handed a one-year suspension, and other key front office executives also received suspensions. The franchise is reportedly not going to pull out of the trade despite the verdict.

There is no need to keep Leonard and his deal remains their best chance of getting some flexibility.

“Obviously both teams must want the trade call but I’m told there is no holdup at league level,” Stein added.

The little delay now may be down to who the Clippers can authorize to complete the paperwork now that top executives are suspended.

But the franchise may not be out of the woods yet as the Department of Justice has reportedly opened its own investigation into the allegations. Leonard himself may not be in the clear.

Toronto Awaits Path to Clear

The hammer by the league may seem harsh on the Clippers, but they haven’t been the only ones to suffer from this whole situation.

The Raptors, due to agreeing to the deal in June, have had to pause other offseason business with hope that it works in their favor.

Now, they will look towards finalizing the deal and hope Leonard comes back in the best of shape during training camp ahead of the new season.