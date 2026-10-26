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Raptors Legend DeMar DeRozan Raises Concern With Cryptic Post While Playing for Nuggets

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DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 28: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during media day at Ball Arena on September 28, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan will always be remembered fondly in Toronto. He’s one of the most accomplished scorers in basketball history, and he did much of that in a Raptors uniform.

These days, DeRozan is continuing to work on his craft with the Denver Nuggets. It’s a late-career cameo for DeRozan with a Western Conference contender.

DeRozan spent the last two seasons with the lowly Sacramento Kings, so a chance to play in Denver is a cool opportunity for him to chase a playoff spot and beyond after turning 37 years old in August.

DeRozan hasn’t actually played for Toronto since 2017-18 — he has since suited up for the Spurs, Bulls, Kings and now Nuggets — but he’ll always be remembered first and foremost as a Raptor.

Over the weekend, though, DeRozan raised other thoughts — a cryptic post on social media had fans simply hoping that he’s doing OK.

DeMar DeRozan Social Media Post

On Sunday at 2:53 p.m. ET, DeRozan went on X (formerly Twitter) and posted this:

This is what the post says in case it ends up deleted:

“You ever just sit in a dark room and feel like the darkness is the only thing that truly understands you. No fake smiles, no false hope. Just raw bitter silence…”

It’s a bit of a depressing thought, particularly for the middle of a Sunday. More than three million people have viewed it on X as of Monday morning.

One reply came from former Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Michael Redd:

One fan made sure to encourage DeRozan:

It’s not immediately clear what might be going on with DeRozan, but folks just want to support him even if it’s just in small replies on social media.

DeMar DeRozan Stats

DeRozan has played two games to begin this season with the Nuggets.

He scored 13 points with two rebounds in game one. In game two, DeRozan had 12 points with three rebounds and three assists.

The Nuggets lost their opener to the Thunder, then won their second game in overtime over the Pelicans.

They’re back in action on Monday night at home against the 0-3 Golden State Warriors.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Raptors Legend DeMar DeRozan Raises Concern With Cryptic Post While Playing for Nuggets

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