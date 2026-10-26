Raptors Legend DeMar DeRozan Raises Concern With Cryptic Post While Playing for Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan will always be remembered fondly in Toronto. He’s one of the most accomplished scorers in basketball history, and he did much of that in a Raptors uniform.

These days, DeRozan is continuing to work on his craft with the Denver Nuggets. It’s a late-career cameo for DeRozan with a Western Conference contender.

DeRozan spent the last two seasons with the lowly Sacramento Kings, so a chance to play in Denver is a cool opportunity for him to chase a playoff spot and beyond after turning 37 years old in August.

DeRozan hasn’t actually played for Toronto since 2017-18 — he has since suited up for the Spurs, Bulls, Kings and now Nuggets — but he’ll always be remembered first and foremost as a Raptor.

Over the weekend, though, DeRozan raised other thoughts — a cryptic post on social media had fans simply hoping that he’s doing OK.

DeMar DeRozan Social Media Post

On Sunday at 2:53 p.m. ET, DeRozan went on X (formerly Twitter) and posted this:

You ever just sit in a dark room and feel like the darkness is the only thing that truly understands you. No fake smiles, no false hope. Just raw bitter silence… — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 25, 2026

This is what the post says in case it ends up deleted:

“You ever just sit in a dark room and feel like the darkness is the only thing that truly understands you. No fake smiles, no false hope. Just raw bitter silence…”

It’s a bit of a depressing thought, particularly for the middle of a Sunday. More than three million people have viewed it on X as of Monday morning.

One reply came from former Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Michael Redd:

@DeMar_DeRozan Love you, brother. Keep your head up. — Michael Redd (@MichaelRedd_) October 25, 2026

One fan made sure to encourage DeRozan:

@DeMar_DeRozan @DcCronicles Hang in There DeMar … young man you’ve made many fans happy for a long time… your work is revered and keep that as a reminder in your next chapter. Life has just restarted up at halftime 👊🏿 — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 25, 2026

It’s not immediately clear what might be going on with DeRozan, but folks just want to support him even if it’s just in small replies on social media.

@DeMar_DeRozan I love watching you play ball. You are a future HoF for sure. There is a quiet beauty in darkness. It’s not necessarily always bad. From darkness comes light and a greater understanding of contrast. God will always be there for you. Don’t let all the candles burn out. — Brian Carpenter (@bpc_poetry) October 26, 2026

DeMar DeRozan Stats

DeRozan has played two games to begin this season with the Nuggets.

He scored 13 points with two rebounds in game one. In game two, DeRozan had 12 points with three rebounds and three assists.

The Nuggets lost their opener to the Thunder, then won their second game in overtime over the Pelicans.

They’re back in action on Monday night at home against the 0-3 Golden State Warriors.