Raptors Gifted Donovan Mitchell-Kawhi Leonard Duo Major in 3-Team Proposal

If the Toronto Raptors officially acquire Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers, it opens up a world of opportunities.

Toronto’s decision to re-acquire Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, was a clear win-now move. Why else would a team on cusp of a breakthrough in a tough conference go after a 35-year-old superstar?

With Leonard, Scottie Barnes and multiple ascending young stars, the Raptors are sure promising. But they might be one big piece away from entering the same room as the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Eye-Catching Trade Deadline Idea Lands Donovan Mitchell With Raptors, Who Go All-In for a Title

Let’s face it: Leonard won’t be at the top of his game much longer. If the Raptors have championship aspirations, their goal should be to do whatever it takes to contend immediately.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one those 50/50 teams. By midseason, they’ll either be in the thick of the race in the East or on the outside looking in. If the Cavs are falling short of expectations, they might be open to moving one of their stars before the trade deadline. That’s where the Raptors jump in and make a major splash.

In this hypothetical blockbuster trade scenario, the Raptors call up the Cavs and New Orleans Pelicans to execute a deal revolving around seven-time All-Star Donovoan Mitchell. Here is proposed framework:

Raptors receive: Donovan Mitchell and Dejounte Murray

Cavs receive: Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, Collin Murray-Boyles and two 2028 first round picks (one via TOR, one via NOP)

Pelicans receive: RJ Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions. This proposed trade is also designed with the trade deadline in mind, as Donovan Mitchell cannot be traded until January.

So, why might this trade be considered by all teams involved?

What’s in It for All Three Teams

For Toronto, landing Mitchell would mean go time. With Murray, Mitchell, Leonard and Barnes featured in the starting lineup, the Raptors would have a unique blend of offense and defensive. Leonard, Barnes and Murray locking it down while Mitchell goes for 30 points a game? Now we’re talking.

For Cleveland, the decision gets made that the team isn’t good enough to compete for the East crown. The Cavs land a couple of players in Quickley and Poeltl to keep them competitive in the East. They also get their hands on an outstanding two-way star in Murray-Boyles. Don’t forget two first round picks in 2028. Of the trade offers the Cavs would get for Mitchell, this haul would be among the most favorable.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans move off of Murray’s contract and a consistent 20 points per game score along with the rising Walter, who was selected in the top 20 of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Of course, this trade would only make sense if the Cavs decide it’s time to pull the plug on the Mitchell-Evan Mobley-James Harden trio.

For the Raptors, pairing Mitchell alongside Leonard and Barnes would present the best opportunity to reach the Finals since 2019.