Raptors Projected to Land 25 PPG, 9x All-Star PG After Kawhi Leonard Trade

A potential return for Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors is still a possibility this offseason. What appears to be a done deal has been stalled by ongoing league investigations into the 35-year-old star and the franchise.

Pending any resolution, Leonard would likely join the franchise he helped win their first NBA championship seven years ago. With that, the Raptors, who have looked promising in recent seasons, can become a top-tier roster.

If the Leonard trade finally goes through, Toronto could turn its attention to making the core around the two-time Finals MVP stronger. One such scenario involves bringing in Damian Lillard.

In a trade proposal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets, the Raptors would acquire one of the purest shooters in the league.

Raptors receive: Damian Lillard and Noah Clowney

Blazers receive: Jakob Poeltl plus 2027 and 2028 second round picks (via TOR)

Nets receive: Ja’Kobe Walter plus a second round pick in 2029 (via TOR)

Lillard, 36, missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury in the 2025 playoffs while with the Milwaukee Bucks, meaning he hasn’t played a single minute since his Portland return.

Raptors Should Go for Another Star if Kawhi Leonard Trade Goes Through

Trading for Lillard now won’t be an easy option. For starters, he has a no-trade clause with the Blazers, which is an obstacle but not a full roadblock. He negotiated the clause when he returned to Portland last summer.

The Bucks waived him and the Blazers took him on a reduced deal and the clause is a protection for him, as he reportedly intends to retire in Portland.

However, the opportunity to play alongside Leonard for a Raptors team looking to climb in the East and possibly contend for a championship should change his mind.

A championship remains elusive for Lillard and that window is closing fast for him. The Blazers do have Ja Morant now but on paper, they don’t seem to have enough yet to topple the West powerhouses like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

At Toronto with Scottie Barnes and a potential returning Leonard, it is a more realistic shot for Lillard.

The Raptors wouldn’t need to worry about salaries in this proposal as Lillard is on a team-friendly deal. His salary for the 2026-27 season is $13.3 million, and his contract runs out the season after.

Clowney, the second addition for the Raptors, would be joining as part of a traded player exception deal. With Poeltl and Walker moving out, the Raptors would shed more than $23 million in outgoing salary while taking back Lillard’s lighter deal plus Clowney’s remaining rookie-scale money.

How Lillard’s Addition Changes the Raptors

Lillard has long been out of competitive action so game sharpness would naturally take some time. However, he remains a top-level scoring and playmaking presence in the league.

His numbers at Milwaukee were consistent as he played alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Playing alongside Leonard would be a top core for the Raptors, one that could make them serious threats to the other Eastern contenders.

Portland would lose a reliable rim-runner and defensive anchor in Poeltl but Clowney can be a suitable replacement. He played 66 games for the Nets last season, averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.





