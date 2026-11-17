Scottie Barnes had barely returned to the Toronto Raptors’ lineup before another health concern put his availability in doubt.

The Raptors announced Tuesday, Nov. 17, that Barnes has been downgraded to questionable because of an illness ahead of their rematch against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena.

The late addition to Toronto’s personnel report comes just two days after Barnes delivered a 30-point performance in his return from a four-game absence caused by a left groin strain.

“Update: Scottie Barnes (Illness) is now QUESTIONABLE,” the Raptors announced on X.

Toronto has not provided further details about Barnes’ illness or whether he will be available for the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update Raises Concern for Raptors

Barnes’ uncertain status comes at an especially difficult time for Toronto.

The Raptors have lost four consecutive games, including Sunday’s 112-108 overtime defeat to the Knicks.

Barnes nearly rescued Toronto in that matchup, finishing with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

He shot 13-for-27 from the field and made four of his eight 3-point attempts.

His biggest shot came with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, when he buried a step-back 3-pointer to force overtime.

However, the Raptors could not finish the job.

Jalen Brunson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in overtime, extending New York’s winning streak against Toronto to 14 games.

The loss was particularly frustrating because the Raptors had built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead before letting another winnable game slip away.

Barnes’ performance was nevertheless encouraging after he missed four games with the groin injury.

Now, Toronto faces the possibility of playing without its versatile forward again, this time because of an unrelated illness.

His availability could have a significant impact on the rematch.

Barnes gives the Raptors another playmaker alongside Immanuel Quickley while providing size, rebounding and defensive versatility against New York’s frontcourt.

Without him, coach Darko Rajakovic would need additional production from RJ Barrett, Quickley and the rest of Toronto’s rotation.

Raptors Already Missing Several Players Against Knicks

Barnes is not Toronto’s only availability concern.

According to the Raptors’ official personnel report, Nate Bittle remains out with a right foot avulsion fracture.

Kawhi Leonard is also unavailable because of left knee injury management.

Meanwhile, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Malachi Smith are listed as out because of their G League two-way assignments.

The Raptors enter Tuesday’s game at 5-8, looking to end their losing streak and finally beat a Knicks team they have not defeated since January 2023.

New York, meanwhile, enters at 7-6 after Sunday’s comeback victory.

For Toronto, Barnes’ status now becomes one of the biggest questions heading into tipoff.

His return provided an immediate lift Sunday. Whether the Raptors will have him available for a second consecutive meeting with New York remains uncertain.