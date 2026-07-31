Raptors Proposed to Trade for Steph Curry in Major 3-Team Deal for 5 Stars

It is a long shot. But if Steph Curry decides to leave the Golden State Warrior for the Toronto Raptors (or any team), it would be one of the biggest shockwaves in NBA history.

However, at this stage of the offseason, several franchises have already made major roster moves. This leaves a select few that would have the means and flexibility to take on the Warriors’ franchise cornerstone.

The Toronto Raptors are a potential team and, in a proposed three-team deal involving the Charlotte Hornets, they could land Curry.

In the hypothetical trade, the Warriors would receive Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter, first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, plus a 2027 second-round pick.

The Raptors would get Curry and Gui Santos. The Charlotte Hornets would get Jakob Poeltl and Jamal Shead.

A move for Curry would be difficult given many obvious circumstances. However, it wouldn’t be far-fetched if he wants a new environment to chase a fifth ring.

Raptors’ Path to Landing Steph Curry in Blockbuster Trade

Curry is not an average veteran to move for. His salary for the upcoming season sits at roughly $62.6 million which is the highest mark of any player. This is a very significant deal for any cap space to carry and to add that he is eligible for an extension in August. There is reportedly a good mutual interest in getting a deal done.

However, as much as the Warriors would be going against everything they stand for by moving Curry, they don’t look good enough to compete for a championship. After a play-in exit last season, the Warriors’ only significant offseason business was re-signing Draymond Green to a new one-year deal.

With the majority of the major sweepstakes already done, the Warriors don’t have serious options to add strong pieces. This may prompt the franchise to start looking at a post-Curry situation and they might as well get flexibility while doing so in this proposal.

The Raptors would be moving five players in this framework to even create a good space to fit Curry. That alone signifies the magnitude of the deal. Quickley’s deal is the most significant moving salary in the proposal.

The Raptors would also get Santos from the Warriors as a wing addition to soften the large haul they would be sending out across Golden State and Charlotte.

Curry’s Impact Would Elevate the Entire Roster

With Curry, the Raptors would look good at least on paper together with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. He would be the veteran, scoring and shooting presence in a promising core.

Even more interesting is the fact that the Raptors could still see Kawhi Leonard’s return over the line. That trade was reportedly finalized but has been stalled due to ongoing investigations into Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

If Toronto manages to field a roster with Curry and Leonard as well as Barnes and Barrett, then they would be considered serious contenders. They would be adding serial playoff performers as well as former Finals MVPs.

This proposal would give Curry a taste of the East having spent his 17-year career in Golden State. At 38-years-old he is reportedly aiming for 20 seasons in the league.