Raptors Projected to Land 26 PPG, 5x All-Star SG After Kawhi Leonard Trade

Recently, the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard seemingly took a step to finalizing a trade that was agreed upon nearly two months ago.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that Leonard, who has been involved in multiple league investigations into salary cap circumvention, was not funneled money by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

“The NBA has found no evidence showing LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer funneled money through team sponsors to pay Kawhi Leonard in order to circumvent the salary cap, according to three people with knowledge of discussions between the two sides in recent days,” the report stated.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the Raptors and Clippers are treating the situation as though Leonard’s trade will eventually be ratified.

The Next Step the Raptors Could Take if Kawhi Leonard Lands

Toronto has a world of possibilities if it officially acquires Leonard, the 35-year-old two-time NBA Finals MVP. With Leonard, the Raptors are expected to take a significant leap, especially if young stars like Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamal Shead show more improvement next season.

One thing feels undeniable: the Raptors would be a strong favorite to represent the East in the Finals if they added one more superstar. Fortunately, they have ways to make that happen.

One player who could be ready for a change is Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker. A 29-year-old star in his prime, Booker perhaps is at a point in his career where he should approach Suns management and weigh his options. A trade to the Raptors makes plenty of sense given Toronto’s need for a legitimate backcourt superstar.

Here’s a four-team trade that lands Booker in Toronto.

Raptors receive: Devin Booker, Noah Clowney and second round picks in 2027 and 2028 (from DET)

Suns receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and a 2029 first round pick (via TOR)

Pistons receive: Jakob Poeltl and second picks in 2027 and 2029 (from BKN)

Nets receive: Ron Holland II, Taurean Prince and second round picks in 2028 and 2029 (via TOR)

Why The Trade Works Out for Everyone

The Nets pick up a 21-year-old potential star in Holland and a pair of second round picks. The Pistons land Poeltl as a security blanket in case things don’t work out with Jalen Duren. A veteran big man, Poeltl would work well alongside Cade Cunningham in Detroit’s offense.

Meanwhile, the Suns send Booker to a contender, and deservedly so after Phoenix was unable to assemble much of a title threat in his 11 years with the team. In return, the Suns land a star replacement in Quickley and a potential future star in Walter, who has enormous upside.

For the Raptors, adding Booker and Leonard changes everything. Not to mention the 22-year-old Clowney, who could be the latest addition to the team’s emerging young talent.

With Booker, who averaged 26 points and six assist last season, manning the backcourt and the trio of Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Boyles featuring perhaps the NBA’s best defensive threesome, the Raptors would suddenly have more than enough talent to tackle any team in the East and march to the Finals for the first time since 2019.

This trade idea is hypothetical and intended to explore one way the Raptors could take charge in the East.

With a starting lineup of Booker, RJ Barrett, Leonard, Barnes and either Boyles or Clowney, Toronto would be in the top tier of teams in the East.