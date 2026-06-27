Toronto Raptors Projected Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard Revealed

The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are reportedly the only two teams Kawhi Leonard will sign an extension with if moved by the LA Clippers this offseason. Leonard, of course, won an NBA title with both the Raptors and Spurs before signing with the Clippers as a free agent in 2019.

Amid the reports, Fadeaway World has proposed a deal that would see the Raptors land Leonard in exchange for three rotational pieces and multiple draft assets.

The incoming haul would allow the Clippers to add to their young core and turn the page from the Leonard era as they build around the duo of Keaton Wagler and Darius Garland. As for the Raptors, the trade would allow them to form a new Big 3 of Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram — a trio of multi-time All-Stars.

Kawhi Leonard Trade Pitch

Raptors would receive: Kawhi Leonard

Clippers would receive: RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ja’Kobe Walter, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick swap

Although RJ Barrett, 26, and Poetl, 30, aren’t young pieces, they still fit the timeline of a Clippers team preparing for a full-blown rebuild. Meanwhile, Ja’Kobe Walter, whom the Raptors selected with the No.19 pick in 2024, has flashed a lot of potential in his few seasons in Toronto and will get a fresh start and possibly more playing time in LA.

“This is the type of move that only makes sense for a team like the Raptors,” wrote Fran Leiva, explaining why Toronto becomes an instant title contender with Leonard.

“They already know Leonard. The fans already love what he did. Barnes is young enough to keep the future alive, but good enough now that wasting years is also dangerous. Ingram gives them scoring. Quickley gives them guard play. Murray-Boyles gives them defense and cheap value.

“Leonard would not be coming to a dead roster. He would be joining a 46-win team that pushed the Cavaliers to seven games. That is very different.”

Toronto Raptors Make a Push

Last year, the Raptors flirted with a top-three seed for most of the season before injuries to Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles and Immanuel Quickley derailed their momentum. However, their two stars — Ingram and Barnes — seemed to build a lot of chemistry together, which was also evident when they pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 in their first-round playoff series.

Surely, a proven champion like Leonard could be the missing piece.

“The Raptors are not far away, but they are not close enough either,” argued Leiva. “Leonard is one of the few players who can change that without taking the ball away from Barnes all game.

“If the medicals are good, the extension is agreed, and the NBA investigation doesn’t create a contract problem, the Raptors should try it.

“Not because of the past, but because this team still needs a closer.”