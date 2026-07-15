Raptors Trade Idea Lands Kevin Durant With Kawhi in Blockbuster 7-Player Deal

The Toronto Raptors executed a seismic blockbuster trade earlier this offseason for Kawhi Leonard — though the deal has yet to finalize due to the ongoing NBA investigation involving the two-time Finals MVP — but one proposed deal would have them making another major splash before the start of next season.

With Leonard back in Toronto and Scottie Barnes continuing to develop into one of the NBA’s brightest two-way stars, the Raptors might have a path to land another star to then really put a scare into not just the champion New York Knicks but the entire NBA.

In a hypothetical trade scenario, Kevin Durant lands Toronto in a three-team blockbuster involving the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls.

In this scenario, the Raptors get Durant, Fred VanVleet, Isaac Okoro and Jalen Smith. Houston lands Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and three draft picks, while Chicago acquires Jakob Poeltl along with three additional draft selections.

Raptors Add Kevin Durant Alongside Kawhi Leonard

The move for Durant would deliver Toronto a legitimate superstar Big Three with Leonard and the ascending Barnes. Durant, despite entering the latter stages of his career, remains one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons — he hasn’t shot below 50% from the field in 15 years, for crying out loud! — and would give the Raptors another shot creator alongside Leonard.

The proposal also reunites Raptors with VanVleet, one of the heroes of Toronto’s 2019 NBA championship, the first in franchise history, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise before departing to the Rockets in free agency.

His familiarity with the organization and ability to run the offense would give the Raptors another experienced playmaker while allowing the high-motor Barnes to bring it offensively and especially defensively.

Okoro and Smith provide additional depth. Although neither is the centerpiece of the deal, both could find impactful roles on a team with championship aspirations.

But … Is the Price Worth It for Toronto?

The cost is significant. Toronto would be giving up Quickley, Barrett and Poeltl, three established starters, in addition to multiple draft picks. Surrendering such a package puts a portion of the future in question, but agreeing to this hypothetical trade would undeniably put the Raptors in the running for the title for the first time since Leonard’s one and only season with the franchise before departing for the L.A. Clippers.

Championship windows rarely stay open for long, and Leonard just turned 35. The Raptors are banking on Leonard, who has a lengthy injury history, to lead them to the mountaintop again.

The difference between now and then? Leonard was 27 and just entering his prime. Now he’s much older and supposedly not as good, though still elite.

If the Raptors believe Leonard can once again lead a title run, pairing him with Durant could turn into a payoff similar to the one in 2019. (Remember the Raps acquired Leonard even though it was believed he didn’t want to be there?)

It would also give Toronto one of the NBA’s most accomplished duos and instantly put the franchise among the most must-watch contenders in the Eastern Conference.