Raptors Proposed to Land Kevin Durant & Fred VanVleet in Major 5-Player Trade

It has been an offseason of reunions for the Toronto Raptors, so why not one more?

The 2026 offseason has been highlighted by the Kawhi Leonard blockbuster trade — but (so far) for all the wrong reasons. The Raptors re-acquired the two-time NBA Finals MVP from the LA Clippers earlier this offseason, but the deal has yet to be confirmed because of the ongoing league investigations involving Leonard.

The Raptors brought back Leonard seven years after he signed with the Clippers as a free agent. They brought back franchise icon Kyle Lowry on a one-day contract so the former All-Star could call it a career as a Raptor. There’s even speculation about a DeMar DeRozan reunion. So how about bringing back 2019 Finals hero Fred VanVleet?

Trade Idea That Reunites Raptors With Fred VanVleet, Lands Kevin Durant

Think the Raptors are done making moves this summer? Perhaps they could be. But quickly scanning their roster, it is clear Toronto could use a table-setter, with all due respect to the quickly-ascending Jamal Shead. And while they’re at it, why not swing for this guy named Durant?

In a hypothetical trade with the Houston Rockets, the Raptors would receive Durant and VanVleet in exchange for Immanuel Quickly, RJ Barret, Colin Murray Boyles, one first round pick and two second picks.

By completing this fantasy trade, the Raptors would roll out a starting lineup of VanVleet, Leonard, Durant, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

(Cue the who’s stopping them!? social media trope.)

Assuming the Leonard trade becomes official, adding Durant and VanVleet would further signal that Toronto is pushing all of its chips to the middle in pursuit of a title. After all, going after the 35-year-old Leonard purely demonstrates the Raptors are in total win-now mode.

Toronto Looks to Take a Step as Eastern Conference Gets Tougher

The New York Knicks are NBA champions. But few are ready to commit to saying they’ll win it again next year — because of how good the East has gotten and continues to get.

The Miami Heat added Giannis Antetokounmpo and is firmly in the mix for LeBron James. The Philadelphia 76ers assembled arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA. (Unless the Raps grab Durant and VanVleet!) The Indiana Pacers are going to re-emerge. The Detroit Pistons were the top seed in the conference last season.

By acquiring Leonard, the Raptors are showing they have every intention of representing one of the top seeds in the East.

Last season, Toronto fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers — who eventually advanced to the conference finals — in the first round of the playoffs in a hard-fought Game 7. That was with the relative postseason inexperience and Brandon Ingram’s often poor play.

Leonard, a seven-time All-Star who is coming off a season in which registed a career-high 27.6 points per game, is an established winner. Heck, Toronto (make that all of Canada) knows that better than anyone.

Leonard will make the Raptors more formidable in the East, even if the franchise doesn’t make more roster moves this summer.