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Raptors Trade Proposal Pairs Devin Booker and Kawhi in Major 3-Player Deal

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Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
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Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center.

With trade for Kawhi Leonard appearing to have stalled over ongoing investigations, the Toronto Raptors may be forced to look beyond a potential return for a high-impact addition.

One bold proposal involves acquiring Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in a blockbuster trade. This looks more far-fetched than most options for obvious reasons; however, there is a chance a trade could be possible.

In a hypothetical deal, the Raptors would get Booker and send out Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, along with unprotected first-round picks in 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 to Phoenix. 

This proposal means that Booker would depart Phoenix for the first time in his 11-year NBA career. 

Raptors Acquire Devin Booker in Proposed Deal

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns - Game Four

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 27: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns leaves the court after his team was defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 27, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Booker is sitting on a massive contract, which runs out in 2029-30 with a player option attached. His deal pays him around $57.1 million in 2026-27 and escalates to roughly $75.5 million by the end of the deal. This is one of the highest annual wages in the league. 

The salary for Booker would be a win-now indicator for the Raptors. His deal is still in its early years, with four years left due to a two-year extension he signed. 

Booker’s deal is largely not a surprise; he is a franchise cornerstone and their best shot at contention, even the slightest. However, from the outside looking in, it feels like a risky commitment and a very large one at that. The gap between the Suns and contention is getting wider ever since their 2021 Finals run.

At 29-years-old, the Suns may consider releasing Booker’s salary. But they can still wait to see if things improve; however, getting a team to take on his rising deal after this offseason would then prove difficult.

Both Quickley and Barrett represent Toronto’s best pitch to accommodate Booker’s lucrative deal. Quickley is on a $32.5 million salary for the upcoming season and his deal runs out in the 2028-2029 season. Barrett’s deal is expiring at $29.6 million, after which he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Raptors would also include significant draft capital to entice the Suns to move Booker. Four future firsts do seem like a lot for Toronto to give considering the financial implications of adding Booker’s deal to the cap.

However, if Quickley and Barrett do move, the franchise has a pool of young talents that can step up to more minutes of contributions.

Booker Would Be a Franchise Changer for Toronto

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after being defeated by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-123. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It has never looked like Booker would leave Phoenix any time soon. He was drafted there and plans to stay long-term, hence the lucrative commitment. He is the Suns’ all-time leader in points and 3-pointers. 

However, a move to a budding core in Toronto with Scottie Barnes could help engineer an elusive championship for Booker. He has the playoff pedigree that the Raptors lacked this year and he is also one of the most consistent scorers in the league.

Toronto made the postseason this year for the first time since 2022. It signifies a right direction, but one that won’t be solid without an elite seasoned addition. Booker could be that addition, even though a trade is out of reach for now. 

 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Raptors Trade Proposal Pairs Devin Booker and Kawhi in Major 3-Player Deal

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